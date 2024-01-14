Mauritian Government Honors Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration with Special Leave

In an unprecedented move, the government of Mauritius has granted its Hindu public servants a one-time leave of two hours. This decision was made in recognition of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple in India, a place of significant religious importance for the global Hindu community. This landmark event symbolizes the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, resonating deeply with millions of devout Hindus around the world.

Grant of Leave: An Acknowledgement of Religious Importance

The Mauritian government officially announced the decision, providing the Hindu public officers with two hours of leave on January 22, 2024. The break is intended to allow these officers to participate in local events marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The move underscores the government’s respect for the country’s cultural and religious diversity and the importance of the Ayodhya Ram Temple to its Hindu population.

Events and Celebrations in Mauritius

In tandem with this, the Mauritian Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation will organize the chanting of verses from the epic ‘Ramayana’ across all temples in the country. The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will attend a cultural program as the chief guest, and a live telecast of the ‘Pran Prantistha’ ceremony will be arranged in the Mauritian capital.

A Symbol of Devotion and Faith

The ceremony in Ayodhya is set to be held over seven days, starting on January 16, with the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the grand temple’s sanctum sanctorum on January 22. The grant of special leave by the Mauritian government is a significant move that reflects the importance of this event to the Hindu community in Mauritius. This gesture is particularly notable as Hinduism is the largest religion in Mauritius, representing approximately 48.5 per cent of the population in 2011. Mauritius is the only African country where Hinduism is the most practiced religion, and globally, it ranks third in the prevalence of Hinduism.