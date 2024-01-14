Massive Turnout Expected for Gangasagar Holy Dip: Security and Amenities Enhanced

South 24-Parganas district is currently in the throes of a massive religious event, with an estimated 60 lakh people expected to partake in the holy dip at Gangasagar on January 15. This surpasses the prediction made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had anticipated over 40 lakh attendees.

Unprecedented Security Measures

In anticipation of this massive influx of pilgrims, the administration has implemented extensive security measures. These include the establishment of police camps, the installation of CCTV surveillance systems, and the deployment of drone monitoring. State ministers Snehasish Chakraborty and Bankim Hazra have been at the forefront, inspecting the arrangements at key locations, particularly the Kapil Muni ashram, a primary destination for the devotees.

Ensuring Smooth Pilgrimage

To ensure a smooth pilgrimage, the administration has taken proactive measures to address potential challenges. Due to damage to embankments, certain seashore routes have been closed and pilgrims are being redirected to alternative paths. In a bid to assist pilgrims, the administration has introduced QR codes to help locate essential services like drinking water and ambulances.

Accessibility and Environmental Consciousness

In a noteworthy move, signs and symbols have been installed to aid disabled visitors, enhancing the accessibility of the event. The district magistrate Sumit Gupta has also championed a ‘no plastic’ campaign, promoting environmental consciousness throughout the event.

Women Empowerment & Emergency Preparedness

In a commendable step towards women empowerment, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stationed 11 female personnel to handle emergencies, particularly during high tide. To further ensure safety, two individuals in critical condition were airlifted from the venue to Kolkata for medical treatment, indicating the readiness of the administration to respond to any exigencies.