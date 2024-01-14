en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Massive Turnout Expected for Gangasagar Holy Dip: Security and Amenities Enhanced

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:56 am EST
Massive Turnout Expected for Gangasagar Holy Dip: Security and Amenities Enhanced

South 24-Parganas district is currently in the throes of a massive religious event, with an estimated 60 lakh people expected to partake in the holy dip at Gangasagar on January 15. This surpasses the prediction made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had anticipated over 40 lakh attendees.

Unprecedented Security Measures

In anticipation of this massive influx of pilgrims, the administration has implemented extensive security measures. These include the establishment of police camps, the installation of CCTV surveillance systems, and the deployment of drone monitoring. State ministers Snehasish Chakraborty and Bankim Hazra have been at the forefront, inspecting the arrangements at key locations, particularly the Kapil Muni ashram, a primary destination for the devotees.

Ensuring Smooth Pilgrimage

To ensure a smooth pilgrimage, the administration has taken proactive measures to address potential challenges. Due to damage to embankments, certain seashore routes have been closed and pilgrims are being redirected to alternative paths. In a bid to assist pilgrims, the administration has introduced QR codes to help locate essential services like drinking water and ambulances.

Accessibility and Environmental Consciousness

In a noteworthy move, signs and symbols have been installed to aid disabled visitors, enhancing the accessibility of the event. The district magistrate Sumit Gupta has also championed a ‘no plastic’ campaign, promoting environmental consciousness throughout the event.

Women Empowerment & Emergency Preparedness

In a commendable step towards women empowerment, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stationed 11 female personnel to handle emergencies, particularly during high tide. To further ensure safety, two individuals in critical condition were airlifted from the venue to Kolkata for medical treatment, indicating the readiness of the administration to respond to any exigencies.

0
India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
46 seconds ago
Atal Setu: Misuse and Outrage Following Inauguration of India's Longest Bridge
On the 12th of January, India witnessed the inauguration of its longest bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu. However, the momentous occasion was soon overshadowed by reports of littering and irresponsible behavior by some individuals, sparking outrage across the nation. The Unforeseen Misuse Shortly after the inauguration by Prime Minister
Atal Setu: Misuse and Outrage Following Inauguration of India's Longest Bridge
Indian and Maldivian Officials Engage in Talks Amid Diplomatic Row
24 mins ago
Indian and Maldivian Officials Engage in Talks Amid Diplomatic Row
Lata Chowk and Ayodhya Embrace Environmental Stewardship
25 mins ago
Lata Chowk and Ayodhya Embrace Environmental Stewardship
India's Judicial Backlog: A 300-Year Long Wait for Justice?
24 mins ago
India's Judicial Backlog: A 300-Year Long Wait for Justice?
Indian Traditional Performers Adapt to Digital Payments
24 mins ago
Indian Traditional Performers Adapt to Digital Payments
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
24 mins ago
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in 2024 Formula E Season Opener
21 mins
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in 2024 Formula E Season Opener
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
23 mins
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
A Century on the Slopes: Kandahar Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years of Bondian Revelry
24 mins
A Century on the Slopes: Kandahar Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years of Bondian Revelry
Jacinda Ardern: A Wedding Beyond Borders
24 mins
Jacinda Ardern: A Wedding Beyond Borders
Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb
24 mins
Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb
Carota Boys: The Vibrant Fan Base of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner
24 mins
Carota Boys: The Vibrant Fan Base of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
24 mins
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
24 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
24 mins
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
29 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app