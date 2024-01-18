Massive Plantation Drive Fuels Biodiversity Conservation in Dachhan Range

In a concerted effort to bolster biodiversity conservation, a massive plantation drive unfolded on Thursday in the scenic locales of Lohlu, Dangdoroo, nestled within the verdant Sounder Forest Block of the Dachhan Range. This initiative, a pivotal part of the Biodiversity Management Plan for 2023-24, was orchestrated by the Marwah Forest Division. The collective commitment from various entities including the District Administration Kishtwar, Pollution Control Board Kishtwar, CVPPL, Pakal Dul HEPP, and the local community of Dangdoroo Kishtwar, was palpable at the event.

Guided by Dr. Devansh Yadav

Providing strategic guidance to the initiative was the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav. His leadership was instrumental in the execution of this plantation drive, which forms an integral part of the Biodiversity Management Plan of the CVPP(P)L-Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Power Project. The drive was meticulously planned and executed in Compartment number 35/D, in the vicinity of the sacred Ikhala Temple.

Collective Participation and Effort

What set this event apart was the active and enthusiastic involvement of various authorities, officers, officials, and notably, the local residents. They all came together in a show of unity and commitment, planting trees with a shared vision of contributing to the region's biodiversity preservation efforts.

Preserving Biodiversity with 5500 Saplings

As part of the Mega Plantation Drive, a whopping 5500 plant saplings were earmarked for planting. This included a mix of conifers, naked root saplings, and fruit-bearing saplings. The drive's aim extends beyond mere numbers, it seeks to support biodiversity and safeguard the invaluable public property. The event was a testament to the community's resolve to collaborate with the Forest Department in protecting and nurturing the plantation zone.