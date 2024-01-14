en English
India

Massive ₹350 Crore Plan to Boost Eco-Tourism in Vidarbha Announced

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Massive ₹350 Crore Plan to Boost Eco-Tourism in Vidarbha Announced

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has unveiled a ₹350 crore plan to stimulate forest and water tourism in the Vidarbha region. This strategic initiative comes as part of a broader effort to foster eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and wildlife tourism in the area, which is renowned for its rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes.

Boosting Tourism Infrastructure

The plan allocates substantial funding towards the development of tourism infrastructure. This includes the creation of new tourist facilities and services that will enhance the overall visitor experience. The government’s aim is to make Vidarbha a globally recognized tourist destination, attracting tourists from all over the world with its unique natural beauty and diversity.

Promoting Eco-Friendly Practices

A key aspect of this initiative is the promotion of eco-friendly and sustainable tourism practices. The government is keen on ensuring that tourism development in the region does not come at the cost of environmental degradation. Measures will be put in place to minimize the ecological footprint of tourism activities and encourage visitors to respect the natural environment.

Impact on Local Economy

The investment is expected to have a substantial positive impact on the local economy. It will generate employment opportunities, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, thus improving the livelihoods of local communities. The plan is also expected to contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the Vidarbha region, by encouraging sustainable and responsible tourism.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

