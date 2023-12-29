en English
Automotive

Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza Surpasses 10 Lakh Sales Milestone

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:45 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza Surpasses 10 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki, a frontrunner in India’s automobile industry, has hit yet another milestone with its highly acclaimed subcompact SUV, the Brezza, reaching a staggering 10 lakh units in sales. This distinction was achieved in December 2023, a swift eight months after passing the nine lakh mark, and within 94 months of its launch in March 2016. The Brezza’s meteoric rise is due in part to its popularity and the introduction of a variety of engine options over the years, such as the shift from the original diesel-only variant to a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a CNG option added in 2023.

The Brezza: A Market Leader

With an average sale of nearly 14,000 units a month, the Brezza has consistently topped its segment, outdoing rivals including the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300. This has enabled it to retain its status as India’s top-selling subcompact SUV. The Brezza’s success is largely credited to its competitive pricing, strong brand reputation, and the introduction of the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). Furthermore, the subcompact SUV offers a wide range of customization options under the iCreate personalisation platform, offering over 90 unique combinations.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Significant Car Launches, Setting the Stage for 2024)

Maruti Suzuki: The Reigning SUV Giant

Maruti Suzuki’s SUV portfolio, which includes the Fronx, Jimny, and Grand Vitara, has played a pivotal role in propelling the brand to become the country’s leading SUV manufacturer, overtaking Mahindra. The automaker’s new SUV models have seen a 139% growth and doubled their market share to 22% in CY 2023, with an anticipated 8.5% volume growth expected in 2023. Maruti Suzuki is now setting its sights on increasing their market share to 33-35% in the SUV segment and aiming for an overall market share of 50% in the passenger vehicle segment.

(Read Also: Tesla Gears Up for India Launch: A New Chapter in India’s EV Journey)

Challenges and Outlook

Despite its sales success, Maruti Suzuki is not immune to the challenges facing the automotive industry. Inflationary pressures and a semiconductor shortage have resulted in price hikes, posing a potential threat to the demand for small cars and hatchbacks. Nevertheless, the company has seen record-breaking growth during the festive season and is projected to significantly contribute to the industry’s expected annual sales of about 41 lakh units. With its strong market presence and continuous innovation, the Maruti Brezza and its siblings in Maruti Suzuki’s SUV portfolio look set to continue their reign in the Indian market.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

