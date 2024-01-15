en English
Automotive

Maruti Suzuki True Value Launches New ‘SirfTrueValuePe’ Campaign

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Maruti Suzuki True Value Launches New 'SirfTrueValuePe' Campaign

In an endeavor to promote their pre-owned vehicle services and reestablish their presence in the auto industry, Maruti Suzuki True Value has unveiled a new advertising campaign christened ‘SirfTrueValuePe.’ The campaign, which stars eminent Indian actor Rajkumar Rao, emphasizes the advantageous aspects and unfailing dependability of purchasing a car through True Value.

Highlighting True Value’s Unique Selling Points

The inaugural film in the series sets its sights on True Value’s Unique Selling Points (USPs), spotlighting their exhaustive refurbishment process and the rigorous 376 Quality Checks every vehicle is subjected to before it becomes available for purchase. This meticulous process ensures that every vehicle sold through True Value meets a high standard of quality and reliability, giving customers confidence in their purchase.

Additional Perks for Customers

The second film in the series brings to light additional benefits offered by True Value. Customers are treated to three free services and a warranty that extends up to an entire year, adding extra layers of security and peace of mind to the car buying process.

Reinforcing Trust in the Brand

Shashank Srivastava, the Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, offered his insights on the campaign. He expressed the initiative’s objective to fortify trust in the True Value brand and its relentless pursuit of providing a transparent, superior car buying experience for all customers. The campaign’s tagline, ‘Gaadi Milti Hai SirfTrueValuePe,’ encapsulates the promise of quality and value that True Value strives to deliver to its clientele.

After a drastic cut in ad expenditure by 16.5% in the financial year 2020-21 due to a significant drop in vehicle sales amidst the Covid-19 induced lockdown, this campaign represents a significant step for Maruti Suzuki in regaining its footing in the market. The company was recently recognized as a Superbrand among 101 successful Indian consumer brands, further affirming its status as a leader in the Indian auto industry.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

