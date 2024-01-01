en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Maruti Suzuki India Hits Historic 2 Million Sales Milestone in 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Maruti Suzuki India Hits Historic 2 Million Sales Milestone in 2023

Maruti Suzuki India, India’s automotive titan, made history by breaching the 2 million sales mark in 2023. A whopping 2,066,219 units were sold last year, spearheaded by 1,707,668 passenger vehicles (PVs) in the local market. The company also marked its highest-ever exports, shipping 269,046 units abroad, making its global presence felt.

Record-breaking Sales

Maruti Suzuki’s success story doesn’t stop here. The firm also sold 54,493 units to another original equipment manufacturer (OEM), primarily Toyota, and reported commercial vehicle (CV) sales of 35,012 units. The company currently boasts an impressive range of models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, and more, along with a commercial vehicle, the Super Carry.

Domestic Market Dominance

A year-on-year increase of 8.35% was recorded in domestic PV sales volume, rising from 1,576,025 units in 2022. The company’s market share also saw an uptick, from 41.6% in 2022 to nearly 42% in 2023. Maruti Suzuki’s supremacy in the Indian market is underlined by seven out of the top ten best-selling cars being Maruti models, with Swift and Brezza leading the pack.

Nexa’s Remarkable Success

The Nexa brand, a part of Maruti’s lineup, also hit a sales milestone by selling 509,290 units in 2023, marking its highest annual sales volume. Nexa emerged as the fastest-growing brand with a growth rate of 53% in 2023, further cementing Maruti’s stronghold in the Indian market.

Despite a slight decline in sales in December 2023, Maruti Suzuki India’s annual performance signals a robust year for the company, with the 2 million sales milestone underscoring its dominance in the Indian automotive industry. The company continues to set the pace for the sector, and its future prospects look promising.

0
Automotive Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Passenger Vehicle Industry Sees 4.4% Growth in December

By Dil Bar Irshad

Torrential Rainfall Triggers Flood Warnings Across Regions

By Geeta Pillai

Fisker Ocean SUV Price Hike: A Game-Changer for the Automotive Industry?

By Nitish Verma

Fire at John Hughes Dealership Sparks Investigation, Spotlight on Subscriber Perks

By Geeta Pillai

Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold I ...
@Automotive · 56 mins
Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold I ...
heart comment 0
US EV Tax Credit Eligibility Tightens Under Biden’s New Guidelines

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

US EV Tax Credit Eligibility Tightens Under Biden's New Guidelines
Tesla’s Cybertruck: A Journey of Innovation and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Tesla's Cybertruck: A Journey of Innovation and Challenges
Sudden Price Hike in Fisker Ocean SUV: A Shift in the Automotive Landscape?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sudden Price Hike in Fisker Ocean SUV: A Shift in the Automotive Landscape?
Electric Vehicle Paradox: Rising Investments, Falling Sales

By BNN Correspondents

Electric Vehicle Paradox: Rising Investments, Falling Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
47 seconds
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
4 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
4 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
5 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
5 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
6 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
8 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
9 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
16 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app