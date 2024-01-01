Maruti Suzuki India Hits Historic 2 Million Sales Milestone in 2023

Maruti Suzuki India, India’s automotive titan, made history by breaching the 2 million sales mark in 2023. A whopping 2,066,219 units were sold last year, spearheaded by 1,707,668 passenger vehicles (PVs) in the local market. The company also marked its highest-ever exports, shipping 269,046 units abroad, making its global presence felt.

Record-breaking Sales

Maruti Suzuki’s success story doesn’t stop here. The firm also sold 54,493 units to another original equipment manufacturer (OEM), primarily Toyota, and reported commercial vehicle (CV) sales of 35,012 units. The company currently boasts an impressive range of models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, and more, along with a commercial vehicle, the Super Carry.

Domestic Market Dominance

A year-on-year increase of 8.35% was recorded in domestic PV sales volume, rising from 1,576,025 units in 2022. The company’s market share also saw an uptick, from 41.6% in 2022 to nearly 42% in 2023. Maruti Suzuki’s supremacy in the Indian market is underlined by seven out of the top ten best-selling cars being Maruti models, with Swift and Brezza leading the pack.

Nexa’s Remarkable Success

The Nexa brand, a part of Maruti’s lineup, also hit a sales milestone by selling 509,290 units in 2023, marking its highest annual sales volume. Nexa emerged as the fastest-growing brand with a growth rate of 53% in 2023, further cementing Maruti’s stronghold in the Indian market.

Despite a slight decline in sales in December 2023, Maruti Suzuki India’s annual performance signals a robust year for the company, with the 2 million sales milestone underscoring its dominance in the Indian automotive industry. The company continues to set the pace for the sector, and its future prospects look promising.