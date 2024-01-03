en English
Automotive

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Setting Trends in the Indian Automotive Industry

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Setting Trends in the Indian Automotive Industry

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian automotive industry, a trend emerges: SUVs are gaining momentum, but the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a compact sedan, holds its ground. Despite the SUV surge, the Dzire sold approximately 16,000 units in November 2023, asserting its position as a best-seller. Maruti Suzuki isn’t resting on its laurels, however; the company is introducing the 4th generation Dzire, incorporating cutting-edge features to meet the evolving preferences of its customer base.

Upgrades and Innovations

Leading the list of trendy features in the 4th gen Dzire is the addition of a single-pane sunroof. While not a necessity, the sunroof has become a desirable asset among Indian consumers. The new Dzire will be based on the same platform as the 4th generation Swift but will have a unique profile, distinguished by different pillars and doors compared to the hatchback version. The sunroof is expected to be an exclusive feature for the top-spec ZXI+ trim, positioned for the convenience of rear passengers.

Implications for Future Models

This strategic move by Maruti Suzuki hints that future models, such as the Baleno, Fronx, XL6, and Jimny, may also be equipped with sunroofs. The Ciaz, however, might not receive this upgrade due to its nearing end of life cycle without any significant updates. Despite the fading appeal of sedans in higher segments, the sub-4m sedan space remains competitive, with the Dzire leading the pack, followed by the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.

Aiming for a Premium Experience

The 4th gen Dzire is not only about aesthetic enhancements; it aims to provide a more feature-rich experience. Additions include a 9-inch infotainment screen, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium dashboard, advanced climate control, and potentially a Heads-Up Display (HUD), automatic windscreen wipers, a wireless mobile charging pad, 6 airbags, and high-quality audio components. These additions aim to offer a luxurious driving experience in a compact package.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

