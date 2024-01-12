en English
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion

Marriott International is primed to launch its vibrant hotel brand, Moxy, in India, marking the brand’s inaugural appearance in the country. The hotel giant is set to open the first Moxy hotel, the Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, with its grand launch scheduled for Monday. This new addition, sporting 128 rooms, elevates Marriott’s presence in India with its 17th brand.

Expanding the Moxy Footprint

Marriott is not stopping at Bengaluru. The company has charted plans to open Moxy Mumbai in Andheri West, comprising 106 rooms, in March this year. Further, by early 2025, Marriott aims to widen the Moxy footprint in India with two more properties: Moxy Chennai OMR, offering 125 rooms, and Moxy Bengaluru Sarjapur, hosting 200 rooms.

Marriott International is also scouting for further opportunities for the Moxy brand in tier I cities and select leisure destinations that resonate with the brand’s target demographic. The company exhibits confidence in attracting the right talent for its Moxy brand, emphasizing a robust focus on skill training both internally and externally.

Marriott’s Growth Trajectory in India

Overall, Marriott International is experiencing an upswing in both luxury and select service hotels in India. The hotel behemoth is considering introducing its remaining 13 brands to the Indian market in the foreseeable future. Marriott International currently operates over 8,700 properties globally across more than 30 brands in 139 countries and territories, including over 148 hotels across 17 brands in more than 49 cities in India.

With a strong focus on the mid-market, economy lifestyle segment, Marriott is eyeing big cities in India that house a large young demographic and exhibit a fast-paced travel culture. The company anticipates having 250 Marriott hotels in India by 2025, making it the third-largest market for the firm. The overall hotel development market in India is on a bullish trajectory, with a robust demand for all categories of hotels, including other Marriott brands like Courtyard by Marriott and Westin.

Business India Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

