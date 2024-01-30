Marico Ltd's Q3 Performance: A Mixed Bag Amid Weak Rural Demand

Marico Ltd's recent quarters have been characterised by a rather tepid performance, with anticipated improvements in its core business demand being postponed. The most recent quarter saw the company's net profit rise by 16% to Rs. 386 crore, aligning with predictions. However, revenue took a tumble for the third time in a row, decreasing by 2% to Rs. 2,422 crore. This downturn is primarily attributed to weak rural demand, a drop in edible oil prices, and currency depreciation in certain overseas markets.

Inventory Reductions and Overseas Challenges

Volume growth was lower compared to the previous quarter as management embarked on planned inventory reductions with distributors. Meanwhile, the revenue from the Indian segment of the business dipped by 3.13% to Rs. 1,793 crore. On a brighter note, the international business saw a 6% constant currency growth, albeit this growth was hampered by macroeconomic challenges in Bangladesh.

Outlook and Expectations

Marico is optimistic about the future, expecting sales growth to make a positive turn in the fourth quarter. The company has also raised its gross margin guidance for the ongoing fiscal year. In its sights for FY25 are double-digit sales growth and low teen profit growth. These ambitious goals are to be driven by volume growth, no impact from edible oil deflation, a well-maintained portfolio mix, cost controls, and price increases in Parachute as the copra price inflation cycle commences in the second half. However, risks linger in the form of persistent weakness in rural demand and volatility in copra prices, which could potentially impact profitability or competitive positioning.

Digital Brands and Stock Performance

Marico's digital brands put up a stellar performance with a run rate of Rs. 4 billion in the third quarter. The food business also registered an 18% year-on-year growth. However, the growth of the organic food business is a cause for concern. On the stock front, Marico's share price rose by 1.18% during the day to Rs. 523.20 per share. However, it later traded at Rs. 517.95, a figure slightly higher than the Nifty 50 benchmark at the time of reporting. The consensus among analysts leans towards a 'buy' rating on the stock, although a few recommend 'hold' or 'sell'.