India

Margao’s Air Pollution Crisis: Poorly Maintained Municipal Vehicles Evoke Public Outrage

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Margao’s Air Pollution Crisis: Poorly Maintained Municipal Vehicles Evoke Public Outrage

Residents of Margao, a bustling town in the coastal state of Goa, India, have voiced grave concerns over the poor maintenance of vehicles owned by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC). These vehicles, once symbols of civic utility, have now become major contributors to the town’s escalating air pollution crisis.

Residents Raise Concerns

Locals are up in arms against the MMC’s negligence, criticizing the Council for failing to maintain its fleet of vehicles that were procured using government grants and taxpayers’ money. According to Nilesh A Nayak, a concerned resident, the Council has adopted a use-and-throw policy. He believes this approach, which sees vehicles discarded rather than maintained, constitutes a gross misuse of public funds. Nayak argues that judicious spending and timely upkeep of the vehicles is the need of the hour.

MMC’s Neglect

MMC sources, on condition of anonymity, have confessed that many council-owned vehicles are no longer roadworthy. Despite this, they continue to ply the roads, adding to the town’s pollution woes. Interestingly, even the vehicles in relatively good condition are not receiving regular maintenance. Local garage owners have reportedly refused to service MMC’s vehicles, citing delays in payment for past services rendered.

The Health Hazard

An illustrative instance of this neglect was observed on a recent Saturday morning. A garbage truck belonging to the MMC was seen traversing the town, emitting thick black smoke from its exhaust. This posed a significant health hazard to motorists, particularly those on two-wheelers, who had to pass through this cloud of pollution. To make matters worse, an opposition councillor has also expressed concern about the civic body’s continued neglect in the maintenance of its vehicles, highlighting the urgent need for corrective action.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

