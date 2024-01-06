en English
MARCOS Rescue Mission: Indian Navy’s Elite Force Saves Crew from Hijacked Vessel

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
MARCOS Rescue Mission: Indian Navy’s Elite Force Saves Crew from Hijacked Vessel

In a daring operation off the coast of Somalia, the Indian Navy’s special forces unit, MARCOS (Marine Commandos), successfully rescued 21 crew members from a hijacked cargo vessel, MV Lila Norfolk. The crew, which included 15 Indians, was saved from the clutches of pirates. This anti-piracy operation, despite finding no pirates onboard, made waves on social media, drawing attention to the elite force’s exceptional combat skills and bravery.

MARCOS: India’s Elite Marine Commandos

Often compared to the United States Navy SEALs, the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) is recognized for its secretive nature and top-notch combat skills. Established in 1987, MARCOS operates in all environments—sea, air, and land—with some units being part of the Armed Forces Special Operations Division. The selection process for MARCOS, renowned for its rigorous nature, includes a three-day physical fitness and aptitude test, followed by a grueling ‘hell’s week’—a phase many candidates fail to pass. Training spans seven to eight months and covers a wide range of skills from combat diving to counter-terrorism.

The Operation: Rescue and Sanitization

The rescue mission was executed from INS Chennai. The elite commandos intercepted the ship, boarded it, and evacuated the crew. Once the crew was safe, MARCOS launched sanitization operations on the vessel to confirm the absence of hijackers. These operations are ongoing, illustrating the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security.

MARCOS and Their Notable Operations

MARCOS have been at the forefront of several significant operations. These include Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka (1987), Operation Cactus (1988), interception of LTTE smuggling (Operation Zabardast), involvement in the Kargil War, multiple anti-piracy missions, and the controversial abduction of Dubai Princess Sheikha Latifa in 2018. Despite the accolades and recognition, these Marine Commandos remain shrouded in mystery, their deeds speaking louder than words.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

