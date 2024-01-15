Marathwada’s Water Crisis: A 38% Drop in Irrigation Project Storage Levels

Marathwada, a region known for its agricultural potential, is facing a looming water crisis. A significant decrease in water storage levels has been reported across 750 minor irrigation projects spread across eight districts. The worrying drop, pegged at 38 percent compared to last year, is raising concerns about the future of irrigation and water supply in these areas.

Water Storage Levels: A Steep Decline

According to an official report issued by the divisional commissioner’s office, the water storage level in these irrigation projects stood at a meager 24 percent as of January 12. This statistic starkly contrasts the 62 percent recorded at the same time last year, and an even higher 71 percent in 2022. The total capacity of these projects is a substantial 1633.08 million cubic meters (MCM), but the current storage is a mere 392.37 MCM.

District-Wise Disparity

The report also unearths a significant disparity in water storage levels among the districts. Nanded district, with 72 percent of its capacity filled, presents a stark contrast to Jalna, where the water storage stands at a dismal 3 percent. Dharashiv district tops the list with the highest number of projects at 206, followed by Latur (134), Beed (126), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (98), Nanded (80), Jalna (57), Hingoli (27), and Parbhani (22).

Implications of the Crisis

This substantial decrease in water storage levels poses a formidable challenge for the region. The primary concern is the impact on irrigation, which is vital for the agricultural activities prevalent in Marathwada. Furthermore, the drastic dip also threatens the regular water supply to these areas, augmenting the severity of the crisis.