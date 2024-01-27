Maratha Quota Protests End with Government Acceptance; Crucial JD(U) Meeting Awaited in Bihar; Hindustan Times Launches Digital Subscription

In a significant development, the Maratha quota protests in Maharashtra, India, have reached a conclusive end as the state government has acceded to the demands of the protesters. The protests, led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, have been a longstanding issue in the state, revolving around the demand for reservation for the Maratha community, akin to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Agreement Ends Protests, But Sparks New Concerns

The government's acceptance of the demands has led to Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of the protests, ending his indefinite fast. The government has agreed to offer benefits to the Maratha community similar to the OBCs, until they secure their reservation. A draft ordinance has also been issued, recognizing blood relatives of the Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records were identified. However, this move has sparked opposition from existing OBC groups, leading to concerns about potential agitation.

Government Promises and Future Implications

The Maharashtra government's proposal includes the issuance of a Government Resolution on caste reservation, withdrawal of cases against Marathas, and an extended time frame for finding records in Marathwada. The resolution on Maratha reservation is set to be converted into law in the upcoming legislative session in February. This comes after the Supreme Court struck down the 16% quota granted to Marathas in 2019, leading to the resumption of protests. Despite the government's assurance of separate reservation for Marathas without affecting reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, OBC leaders fear a loss of reservation benefits.

