Maratha Day Celebrated with Solemn Ceremony and Cycle Expedition in Belagavi

Maratha Day, an annual commemoration observed every February 4th, was celebrated with a heartfelt ceremony and an emblematic cycle expedition at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi, Karnataka. The event, steeped in history and tradition, was in tribute to the fallen soldiers and the long-standing legacy of the Maratha Regiment.

A Tribute to the Fallen

Leading the wreath-laying ceremony was Major General Hitesh Bhalla, the Colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry. The ceremony was more than a mere formality; it was an earnest recognition of the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers throughout the regiment's venerable history. Each wreath laid was a silent salute to the steadfast spirit of the Maratha soldiers, past and present.

Fort-to-Fort Cycle Expedition

Adding a unique touch to the event, Major Sandeep initiated a Fort-to-Fort Cycle Expedition. This event saw participants, including active and retired military personnel, mounting their bicycles and setting off on an arduous journey from one historic fort to another. Not only was this a tribute to the regiment's resilience and endurance, but it was also a symbolic representation of the Maratha soldiers' indomitable spirit.

Honoring the Regiment's Storied Heritage

The commemoration was attended by a diverse group of attendees, including military officers, their families, veterans, and the Veer Naaris and Veer Marathas, who gathered to honor the regiment's storied heritage. Maratha Day is observed to remember the day in 1670 when the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the heroic assistance of military leader Tanaji Malusare, captured the Kondhana Fort. Malusare, in an act of unparalleled bravery, sacrificed his life in the battle, a memory that continues to inspire the Maratha Regiment.