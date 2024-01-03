Maratha Community’s History Campaign Unveils ‘Kunbi’ References but Misses Leader’s Own Lineage

An extensive campaign revolving around the Maratha community’s historical records has unveiled over 50 lakh instances of the term ‘Kunbi’ in old documents, shedding light on an essential sub-caste within the Indian Maratha community. This campaign, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange-Patil, has ironically failed to unearth any records related to the leader’s own Kunbi lineage, a revelation that has led to a personal setback for him.

Unearthing the Kunbi Connection

The campaign’s focus has been the Antarwali Sarathi region in Jalna district, a pivotal point in the Maratha reservation dispute. Despite the intensive search spanning three months, no records bearing the terms Kunbi-Maratha or Maratha-Kunbi have been found in this village. On a broader scale, the term ‘Kunbi’ has been traced back in over 50 lakh documents related to the Maratha community, indicating the sub-caste’s historical prominence.

The Missing Link in Jarange-Patil’s Lineage

Interestingly, the leader at the helm of this campaign, Manoj Jarange-Patil, has been unable to locate any records affirming his own Kunbi lineage. The absence of any such records in both Antarwali Sarathi and Matera in Beed, Jarange-Patil’s places of origin, has marked a personal setback for the campaign leader.

Affirmation from the Tehsildar of Ambad

Chandrakant Shelke, the tehsildar of Ambad, confirmed the absence of any records linked to Jarange-Patil’s Kunbi heritage. This confirmation, while validating the campaign’s rigorous search, has further solidified the missing link in Jarange-Patil’s lineage.

Despite this personal setback, Jarange-Patil has reaffirmed his dedication to the campaign and the ongoing agitation for the Maratha community’s cause. His resolve underlines the campaign’s larger objective beyond personal interests, reiterating the significance of the community’s history and the importance of preserving it.