India

Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police

In a significant turn of events, an attempted attack by Maoists on a road construction site in Chatra was successfully thwarted by the local police force on duty. The incident has rekindled the conversation about the constant threat posed by extremist groups and their impact on infrastructure development in the region.

Targeting Infrastructure Development

The Maoists, seeking to enforce their extortion demands, targeted a construction project that was underway. The project was managed by the Jai Ma Ambe Construction Company, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 4 crore ($535,000). The site of the incident was the Karilgadwa area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kunda police station.

Swift Response from Local Police

Around 10 armed Maoists arrived at the construction site, ready to wreak havoc. However, a swift response from a police team led by Simaria SDPO Ashok Priyadarshi and Kunda police station officer-in-charge Kaushal Kumar Singh caused the attackers to withdraw. The timely reaction from the police saved the day, preventing a potential disaster.

Damage Control

Despite fleeing the scene, the Maoists managed to fire at the construction equipment, including a tractor, a mixer machine, and an earthmover. The deflation of the earthmover’s tyre due to a bullet marked the only significant damage. The Maoists managed to escape by using the difficult terrain to their advantage, with the police deciding not to fire back. The attack took place at around 3 pm.

In a press conference, DIG (Hazaribag range) Sunil Bhaskar confirmed the attack. He emphasized that the timely intervention of the police prevented any significant damage or potential injuries. The incident underlines the constant threats that infrastructure projects face, especially in regions with active extremist groups. It also underscores the crucial role that local law enforcement plays in maintaining peace and order.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

