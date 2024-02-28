MANUU BA Students from Kashmir Face Exam Result Woes Due to Technical Glitch

In a recent unfolding at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), students from the 2018 batch of the Bachelor of Arts program, primarily hailing from the Kashmir Valley, have been left in a state of academic limbo. Their results for exams taken in October 2023 have not been displayed on the university's official website, leading to widespread frustration and uncertainty among the student body.

Advertisment

Technical Anomaly Disrupts Academic Progress

The root of the students' distress lies in a technical glitch within the university's website, as identified by officials at the Srinagar Regional Centre of MANUU. This glitch has prevented the display of exam results for numerous students who have fulfilled their academic and financial obligations to the institution. Despite efforts to address the issue, students find themselves caught in a bureaucratic maze, with more than a month passing since the official declaration of results without any resolution in sight.

Students Seek Resolution and Answers

Advertisment

In response to the ongoing issue, a delegation of affected students approached Kashmir Images, a regional news outlet, seeking to highlight their plight and prompt action from university officials. The Regional Director and Dr. Mohammad Ejaz Ashraf, from MANUU's Srinagar Centre, have acknowledged the problem, attributing the fault to the Information Technology and Communication department of the Directorate of Distance Education. Dr. Ashraf has assured that the issue has been addressed and has invited students with grievances to approach his office directly, indicating a move towards resolution.

Looking Forward: Implications for Students' Academic Futures

The delay in the resolution of this technical glitch not only disrupts the immediate academic plans of the affected students but also casts a shadow on their future prospects. In an educational system where timely results are crucial for further studies or employment opportunities, such delays can have compounding effects on students' careers and mental health. As MANUU works towards rectifying this issue, the affected students and the wider academic community will be watching closely, hoping for a swift resolution that can restore faith in the university's administrative and technical capabilities.