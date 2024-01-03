en English
Mannam Jayanthi Celebrations: Honoring Mannath Padmanabhan’s Legacy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Mannam Jayanthi Celebrations: Honoring Mannath Padmanabhan's Legacy

In a grand commemoration, the 147th Mannam Jayanthi celebrations unfolded at the Nair Service Society (NSS) headquarters in Perunna, where the life and achievements of revered social reformer and community leader, Mannath Padmanabhan, were highlighted. Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a seasoned Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member, inaugurated the event, setting the tone with an inspiring speech about the indomitable spirit and significant contributions of Mannam.

Mannam: The Unyielding Crusader

Mannath Padmanabhan, fondly known as Mannam, was a stalwart who spearheaded numerous social reforms with unwavering dedication. His relentless fight against social evils, particularly untouchability, and his efforts towards erecting educational institutions, echo in the annals of Kerala’s social history. Mannam‘s integrity and steadfast commitment to his goals have left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Confronting Sir CP’s Rule

Among Mannam’s many contributions, his courageous stance against the challenges posed by Sir CP’s rule in Travancore stands out. His unyielding confidence in the resilience of the NSS, under the most testing circumstances, is a testament to his leadership. His tenacity, in the face of adversity, has been a beacon for the community, further strengthening the bond and unity among its members.

Remembering Mannam: A Legacy Lives On

The 147th Mannam Jayanthi celebrations were not merely a commemoration of a past leader but a testament to his enduring legacy. The event, attended by NSS president Dr. M Krishna Kumar and General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair among others, was a momentous occasion that brought together the community. The attendees paid tribute to Mannam’s life and work, inspiring a renewed commitment to uphold the values he championed. The echoes of Mannam’s influence continue to resonate, shaping the path for future generations.

History India Social Issues
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

