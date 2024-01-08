en English
Mankind Pharma Accidentally Donates Rs 250 Crore to Covid-19 Relief: A Lesson in Compassion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Mankind Pharma Accidentally Donates Rs 250 Crore to Covid-19 Relief: A Lesson in Compassion

In an intriguing turn of events, Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, unveiled an unexpected financial hiccup that turned into a boon for Covid-19 relief efforts in India. The pharmaceutical giant found itself donating an overwhelming Rs 250 crore – a figure ten times higher than initially intended, all due to a miscalculation involving an extra zero.

A Fortuitous Miscalculation

During an engaging conversation on ‘The Ranveer Show,’ Juneja laid bare the circumstances leading up to this generous, albeit miscalculated, donation. The original plan was to contribute Rs 21 crore to the cause. However, a spirited family debate and the news of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Rs 50 crore donation spurred them to reconsider.

Spurred by his son’s encouragement, Juneja decided to follow suit, but a misplaced zero catapulted their intended donation to an astounding Rs 250 crore. The company chose to honor the inflated figure, a decision that significantly bolstered the Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

(Also Read: Coimbatore Police Recognize High-risk Accident Zones; Accident Fatality Rate Drops by 10%)

Transparency in Philanthropy

Juneja emphasized the critical role of transparency in charitable contributions. Following the substantial donation, he underscored that openness about such acts can inspire others to follow suit. In Mankind Pharma’s case, their significant donation was allocated to various funds, including the Prime Minister’s fund, and went towards procuring essential oxygen cylinders for hospitals buckling under the pandemic’s strain.

(Also Read: Student Loses Toe in Tragic Accident After State School Kalolsavam Triumph)

Empathy and Compassion in Business

But Mankind Pharma’s support didn’t stop at the donation. The company extended financial assistance to the families of employees who succumbed to the pandemic, offering them 13 years’ worth of salary as a gesture of empathy.

Juneja stressed on the company’s culture of empathy and compassion, stating that active participation in times of grief and need is far more impactful than expressing condolences through words. The company’s approach to the pandemic, as evidenced by their accidental generosity and continued support for affected families, speaks volumes about their commitment to social responsibility.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

