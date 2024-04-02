Manjummel Boys: First Malayalam Film to Hit 200 Crore Globally, Team Shares Insights

Recent Malayalam cinema sensation Manjummel Boys has made history by becoming the first film from the region to gross over 200 crore worldwide. Director Chidambaram S Poduval, along with actors Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi, shared their exhilaration over the film's unexpected success, particularly in Tamil Nadu, and the unique process of bringing this story to the silver screen.

Unprecedented Success and Creative Choices

The team behind Manjummel Boys was unprepared for the overwhelming response from audiences, especially in Tamil Nadu. Director Chidambaram detailed the meticulous planning that went into integrating the iconic Tamil song from Kamal Haasan's Guna into their film, enhancing the climax's emotional impact. He also shared the inspiration behind the movie - a real-life incident that transformed into a gripping narrative about survival and friendship, casting directors as actors to bring authenticity and efficiency to the production process.

Challenges in Production and Set Design

Art Director Ajayan Challisery and actor Abhiram Radhakrishnan recounted the formidable task of recreating the Guna Caves, a pivotal location in the film. After a comprehensive search, an abandoned godown in Perumbavoor was transformed into the film's central cave, a process that required two months of meticulous craftsmanship. The team's commitment to authenticity extended to the actors undergoing training for a demanding tug-of-war sequence, emphasizing the dedication to realism in portraying the story's physical and emotional challenges.

Looking Towards the Future

As Manjummel Boys continues to receive love from viewers and is set for Telugu and Hindi dubbed releases, the creators reflect on the implications of their success for Malayalam cinema. The film's triumph may encourage the industry to dream bigger, despite budgetary constraints traditionally influencing storylines. However, the team's focus remains on the storytelling's inherent power, hinting at the potential for Malayalam cinema to captivate global audiences without compromising its soulful narratives.