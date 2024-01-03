Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan Launch Flagship Store in Dubai: A Celebration of Indian Artistry

Renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra and famed interior designer Gauri Khan have unveiled their latest masterpiece, a new flagship store at The Fashion Avenue, located in the prestigious Dubai Mall. The 5000 square foot retail space reflects not just the modern aesthetics of luxury fashion but also the rich cultural heritage of India, offering a tranquil sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of the bustling mall.

Blending Tradition and Modernity

The store, described by Gauri Khan as a place where every design element narrates the story of Manish Malhotra’s aesthetic vision, is a testament to the duo’s commitment to showcasing India’s intricate artistry. From bespoke crests and regal chandeliers to walls adorned with infinite fluting, the store is a celebration of Malhotra’s distinguished craftsmanship and his logo, integrated seamlessly into the very fabric of the space, is a constant reminder of that.

Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship

One of the highlights of the store’s design elements is the handmade curtains. These curtains, a tribute to the skilled artisans of the Mijwan Welfare Society, showcase the traditional Indian craft of Chikankari, a craft that the brand has been ardently supporting for over a decade. Additionally, the store also pays tribute to the craftsmen of Kashmir by highlighting Kashmiri handwork, reflecting Malhotra’s steadfast commitment to sustaining Indian crafts and craftsmen for more than ten years.

An Immersive Experience

The collaboration between Khan and Malhotra has resulted in a magnificently palatial store that masterfully marries tradition with contemporary design. The store invites visitors to immerse themselves in the enchanting beauty of Indian artistry. Throughout the store, Malhotra’s love for mirrors serves as a captivating signature element, adding a touch of whimsy to the otherwise regal ambiance.