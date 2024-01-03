en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan Launch Flagship Store in Dubai: A Celebration of Indian Artistry

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan Launch Flagship Store in Dubai: A Celebration of Indian Artistry

Renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra and famed interior designer Gauri Khan have unveiled their latest masterpiece, a new flagship store at The Fashion Avenue, located in the prestigious Dubai Mall. The 5000 square foot retail space reflects not just the modern aesthetics of luxury fashion but also the rich cultural heritage of India, offering a tranquil sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of the bustling mall.

Blending Tradition and Modernity

The store, described by Gauri Khan as a place where every design element narrates the story of Manish Malhotra’s aesthetic vision, is a testament to the duo’s commitment to showcasing India’s intricate artistry. From bespoke crests and regal chandeliers to walls adorned with infinite fluting, the store is a celebration of Malhotra’s distinguished craftsmanship and his logo, integrated seamlessly into the very fabric of the space, is a constant reminder of that.

Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship

One of the highlights of the store’s design elements is the handmade curtains. These curtains, a tribute to the skilled artisans of the Mijwan Welfare Society, showcase the traditional Indian craft of Chikankari, a craft that the brand has been ardently supporting for over a decade. Additionally, the store also pays tribute to the craftsmen of Kashmir by highlighting Kashmiri handwork, reflecting Malhotra’s steadfast commitment to sustaining Indian crafts and craftsmen for more than ten years.

An Immersive Experience

The collaboration between Khan and Malhotra has resulted in a magnificently palatial store that masterfully marries tradition with contemporary design. The store invites visitors to immerse themselves in the enchanting beauty of Indian artistry. Throughout the store, Malhotra’s love for mirrors serves as a captivating signature element, adding a touch of whimsy to the otherwise regal ambiance.

0
Bollywood Fashion India UAE
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ravi Kishan's Extravagant Demands Derailed His Career: 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and Lost Opportunities

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood's Ira Khan Set to Marry Fitness Trainer Nupur Shikhare in Grand Ceremony

By BNN Correspondents

New Wave of Talent: Starkids Ready to Shine in Bollywood

By BNN Correspondents

Ira Khan: A Bollywood Starlet's Life Under the Spotlight

By BNN Correspondents

Deepika Padukone Lauds Bradley Cooper's Performance in 'Maestro' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 55 mins
Deepika Padukone Lauds Bradley Cooper's Performance in 'Maestro' ...
heart comment 0
Hema Malini Honors Mother’s Legacy: A Glimpse into Her Life and Career

By BNN Correspondents

Hema Malini Honors Mother's Legacy: A Glimpse into Her Life and Career
Alia Bhatt: From Bollywood Star to Real Estate Tycoon and Entrepreneur

By BNN Correspondents

Alia Bhatt: From Bollywood Star to Real Estate Tycoon and Entrepreneur
Bollywood’s ’12th Fail’ Clinches Best Film of 2023, According to IMDb

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood's '12th Fail' Clinches Best Film of 2023, According to IMDb
Remembering P Madhavan: A Legendary Filmmaker’s 96th Birth Anniversary

By BNN Correspondents

Remembering P Madhavan: A Legendary Filmmaker's 96th Birth Anniversary
Latest Headlines
World News
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
16 seconds
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
29 seconds
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
34 seconds
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
43 seconds
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
46 seconds
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
1 min
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
1 min
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
1 min
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
1 min
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
10 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app