Manipur's Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum Advocates for Kuki-Zo People's Political Future

In a recent public consultation meeting convened in Churachandpur district of Manipur, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum broached the topic of the political future of the Kuki-Zo people in the state. The forum underscored the need to engage with the Mizoram government regarding the political trajectory ahead, a move that reverberates with the aspirations of a community seeking political autonomy and enhanced representation within the region.

The Demand for Direct Administration

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum voiced the demand for the direct administration of the Kuki-Zo people by the Centre. This demand stems from the simmering ethnic conflict with the non-tribal Meitei community, an issue that has been a thorn in the side of the Kuki-Zo community for years. The forum's stance is a testament to their commitment to secure a political space that respects and upholds the rights and autonomy of the Kuki-Zo people.

Opposition to the Scrapping of Free Movement Regime Agreement

In addition to the demand for direct administration, the forum expressed its opposition to the scrapping of the free movement regime agreement. This agreement, which allows for the unimpeded movement of indigenous peoples across certain regions, is seen as a critical safeguard for the Kuki-Zo community. The forum's opposition to the scrapping of this agreement underlines their commitment to preserving the freedoms and rights of the Kuki-Zo people.

Push for a Union Territory with a Legislature

Adding to their list of demands, the forum has called for the establishment of a Union Territory with a legislative assembly to represent the Kuki-Zo people. This demand encapsulates the desire for greater political autonomy and representation, an aspiration that resonates deeply within the Kuki-Zo community. The forum's demand for a legislative assembly underscores their commitment to ensuring that the voices and interests of the Kuki-Zo people are heard and represented in the corridors of power.

The forum has also urged the Kuki militant groups, which are currently in a ceasefire with the Indian central government and participating in peace talks, to resist signing any agreements that would compromise the territorial integrity of Manipur. This stance reflects the forum's unwavering commitment to protect the interests and territorial rights of the Kuki-Zo community.

In conclusion, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum's demands and stance reflect the ongoing efforts of the Kuki-Zo community to secure political autonomy and greater representation within the region. The road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but the resolve of the Kuki-Zo community remains unshaken, as they continue to advocate for their rights and aspirations.