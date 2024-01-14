Manipur’s COCOMI Calls for Change in State’s Security Leadership Amid Violence

In the wake of a recent surge in violent incidents in Manipur, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an alliance of influential civil society organizations, has demanded an overhaul in the state’s security leadership. The group has called for Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to take the reins of the Unified Command, a collaborative body instituted to streamline the operations of the central and state forces and local administration.

Current Security Measures Deemed Ineffective

COCOMI’s call for change was prompted by what it perceives as the failure of the current security measures, orchestrated under the guidance of state security adviser Kuldiep Singh. The committee asserts that these arrangements have been unsuccessful in maintaining peace and safeguarding the indigenous people of the region. This follows a spate of killings, including an incident where three unarmed individuals were allegedly murdered by Kuki assailants in the vicinity of the predominantly Kuki-Zo Churachandpur district.

Provocation and Passive Response

The organization has expressed outrage over the celebration of these killings by certain armed personnel, labeling it as a provocation against the Meetei community. Equally disconcerting to COCOMI is the state government’s lackluster response to these incidents. The committee also questioned the effectiveness of the 70,000 central forces deployed in the region, hinting at the need for a comprehensive reassessment of their deployment.

Call for Immediate Intervention

The demand for a shift in leadership comes amidst mounting tensions since May 3, underscoring the urgency for immediate and extensive intervention to guarantee the security and integrity of Manipur’s varied communities. The gravity of the situation is highlighted by the fact that the violence has resulted in over 175 deaths and displaced more than 70,000 people. The ongoing unrest and the murder of innocent civilians have led to a clamor for firm action from the government. The Kuki community, too, has voiced its need for a separate state and administration in response to the escalating violence.

In conclusion, the state of Manipur stands at a critical juncture, with its diverse communities reeling under the impact of the ongoing violent incidents. A decisive and comprehensive response from the government, along with a potential change in security leadership, is crucial to restore order and protect the integrity of the region.