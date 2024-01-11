Manipur Security Forces Seize Weapons Amidst Ethnic Tensions

In a significant move to curb the escalating ethnic violence in Manipur, India, security forces have seized a substantial cache of arms and explosives during two separate operations in the districts of Churachandpur and Tengnoupal. The operations, carried out on January 6 and January 9, have resulted in the recovery of a diverse range of weapons, including carbines, pistols, grenades, bombs, and an assortment of ammunitions.

Details of the Weapon Seizure

In the operation conducted in Churachandpur district on January 9, forces seized a carbine, a homemade 9 mm pistol, five single-barrel guns, eight HE-36 hand grenades, six tear gas shells, and various ammunitions for the 9 mm pistol and M1 Carbine. In the Tengnoupal district, on January 6, security personnel confiscated four HE-36 grenades, a non-functional AK-56 rifle, five homemade shotguns, five crude bombs, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a homemade mortar, and AK-56 rifle ammunition.

Continuing Operations and Ethnic Tensions

Search operations are ongoing across multiple districts, including Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East, and Churachandpur, in the quest to locate more arms and ammunition. This crackdown comes in the wake of ethnic violence that has profoundly affected the region since May of the previous year, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in response to the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

A Complex Ethnic Divide

The Meiteis, who constitute about 53% of Manipur’s population and predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, have been at odds with the Nagas and Kukis, tribal communities that account for just over 40% of the population and inhabit the hill districts. The ethnic conflict has resulted in over 180 fatalities and numerous injuries since its outbreak.