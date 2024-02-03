Manipur Gears up to Resume Jiribam-Khongsang Train Services

In a significant stride towards restoring normalcy, Manipur readies itself to revive passenger train services on the Jiribam to Khongsang route. The service, which had been suspended since May 4, 2023, due to the outbreak of ethnic violence, is slated to restart on February 7, 2024. This journey covers a distance of about 55 kilometers and is a vital link for the local population, enhancing connectivity and convenience.

Inspection and Restoration

The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), Janak Kumar Garg, led a railway team in conducting a final examination of the railway line from Jiribam to Khongsang. The inspection commenced at 9:30 am on Friday and followed a thorough route. The team began at Jiribam, made a brief stop at Vangaichungpao, and concluded at Khongsang for an exhaustive review of the tracks.

Successful Test Run

A 14-bogey train successfully completed the journey from Jiribam to Khongsang station in Noney district. Station manager, Sinreap Gangmei, received the team, marking a symbolic return to operations and a promising sign for the imminent resumption of services.

Railways Facilitating Pilgrimages

In a separate but related development, the Ministry of Railways plans to organize a special train service to facilitate pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative, also commencing on February 7, underscores the commitment to improving rail connectivity and catering to the diverse needs of the population.

Considering the importance of this rail link, its resumption not only signals a return to normalcy but also boosts the prospects for enhanced connectivity and convenience for commuters. The developments come as a testament to the resilience of the state and its people in overcoming adversity and moving forward.