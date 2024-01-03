en English
Automotive

Mangaluru Gears Up for 22nd Vintage Classic Car and Bike Carnival

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
The 22nd Vintage Classic Car and Bike Carnival is ready to roll into town on Republic Day, January 26, 2024, at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru. Announced by Mithun Rai, chairman of the organizing committee, the event is set to host collectors from across the state, including regions like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Bengaluru.

Exhibition of Classic Cars and Bikes

The exhibition will present the public with an opportunity to feast their eyes on an array of meticulously restored classic cars and bikes. They will also get the chance to delve into the unique histories of these vintage vehicles and learn about their painstaking restoration processes directly from the collectors themselves.

Event Details and Highlights

As highlighted by Sudhir BK, the president of Mangalore Motorsports Association, the event will run from 8 am to 5 pm. Visitors will be offered the opportunity to take photos and immerse themselves in the absorbing stories behind these historic vehicles. Each participating collector will be awarded a memento and a participation certificate.

Notable Exhibits

Yathish Baikampady, the media coordinator, revealed some of the star attractions of the exhibition. The city’s first car, a De Dion-Bouton from 1906, along with vehicles from notable collectors like Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and Aroor Kishore Rao will be showcased. The list includes a 1948 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith and a 1949 Cadillac LHD. Luke Rebello’s 1925 Rolls Royce and Krishnappa Uchil’s vintage Ford car will also grace the event. In total, approximately 50 cars and bikes are expected to be on display.

Automotive India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

