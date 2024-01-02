en English
Education

Mangalore University Grapples with Staff Shortage and Financial Strain

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Mangalore University Grapples with Staff Shortage and Financial Strain

Mangalore University (MU) is grappling with a critical shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff. Out of the total 273 sanctioned teaching posts, 129 lie vacant. This includes 22 professor seats, 28 associate professor positions, and 79 assistant professor roles. Furthermore, the shortage extends to non-teaching staff as well, with 358 out of 547 posts across Group A, B, C, and D categories remaining unfilled.

The Financial Impact

The financial implications of this staff shortage are far-reaching. The university is currently shelling out approximately Rs 1.75 to Rs 1.85 crore monthly on guest faculty salaries. Moreover, it spends about Rs 1.50 crore on outsourced non-teaching staff. This financial burden weighs heavy on the university’s resources, which are also committed to the pensions of 409 retired personnel. For this purpose, the government provides only Rs 83 lakh, leaving the university to shoulder the rest.

A Cry for Government Intervention

Both MU’s Finance Officer Dr. Sangappa Y and Registrar Raju K have sounded the alarm, stating that if the government were to take over the salary payments for guest faculty and outsourced staff, it would significantly ease the financial strain on the university. Currently, MU is forced to rely on internal sources to manage these payments. The university has been pushing for the government to cover the salaries for the vacant guest faculty positions.

Affiliation Fee Hike and Revised Ordinance

As a measure to manage its finances, MU is contemplating a 10% hike in the affiliation fee. This comes after a 20% reduction during the Covid-19 pandemic. In parallel, the university is set to revise a draft ordinance aimed at governing academic misconduct. The ordinance faced opposition due to its proposed hefty fines and is now due to be presented to the Academic Council and Syndicate for approval.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

