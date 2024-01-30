Mandir Side Intensifies Legal Battle with Two New Petitions to Supreme Court

In a move that heightens the stakes in an ongoing legal battle, Mandir Side has lodged two new petitions with the Supreme Court of India. The filings, which involve an archaeological survey request and the removal of a seal from the Wazukhana region, underscore the complex intertwining of history, culture, and law.

Unearthing the Past

The first petition calls for a comprehensive archaeological survey of the Wazukhana, an area presumably of historical and cultural weight. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also sought permission for worship in the disputed area, while the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has contested the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The objective is to glean factual data about the Wazukhana's origins, its usage, and any other germane historical details that could be significant to the case.

Lifting the Seal

The second petition from Mandir Side seeks the removal of a seal placed on the Wazukhana. The reasons behind the seal and the arguments Mandir Side has put forth for its removal remain undisclosed. The Supreme Court has extended the stay on the Allahabad High Court’s order for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the court has deferred hearing on petitions challenging the high court’s order.

The Larger Implications

The new petitions mark a crucial moment in the dispute, as tensions continue to simmer between the two communities. The Hindu side has filed a suit alleging that the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed on a part of the 13.37-acre plot of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The Supreme Court has directed the parties to complete the procedural formalities, and all petitions on the issue will be taken up together in April. The findings from the archaeological survey could potentially influence the court's decision, underscoring the interconnectedness of cultural heritage, religious sensitivities, and historical claims.