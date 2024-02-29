Mana Yatri Launches in Hyderabad, Revolutionizing Urban Mobility with Government Backing

Mana Yatri, a new player in the urban mobility sector, has arrived in Hyderabad, aiming to transform the city's transportation landscape. Supported by the Telangana government and its technology ecosystem enabler T-Hub, this innovative app focuses on empowering auto and cab drivers while offering more affordable rides to consumers. With an ambitious plan to onboard 1 lakh drivers within the next three months, Mana Yatri is set to compete with established ride-sharing giants.

A New Dawn for Drivers and Commuters

At the heart of Mana Yatri's launch is a commitment to creating a more equitable and efficient urban mobility environment. As reported, the app promises competitive rates for drivers and fares that are 20 to 30 per cent lower than competitors. Shan M S, chief growth officer at Juspay, highlights the app's rapid growth, with 25,000 cab and autorickshaw drivers already onboarded. ONDC's Chief Business Officer, Shireesh Joshi, emphasized the potential for competition within the network, promising a better deal for both drivers and riders.

Innovative Pricing and Enhanced Experience

Unlike traditional ride-sharing platforms, Mana Yatri offers a unique pricing model that does not charge drivers a commission per ride but instead operates on a subscription fee of Rs 25 per day. This approach aims to increase drivers' monthly earnings by 10 to 20 percent. The app also introduces a flexible fare system, allowing drivers to add up to a 10 percent surcharge during peak hours, with customers having the option to tip. This pricing strategy, combined with the potential for Metro rail connectivity, positions Mana Yatri as a forward-thinking solution to urban transport challenges.

Community and Government Support

The launch event saw enthusiastic support from various stakeholders, including T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao and Madan Pillutla, Dean of the Indian School of Business (ISB). The Telangana Auto Drivers' Union JAC and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) also endorsed the app, highlighting its pro-driver philosophy and potential for social impact. With a strong focus on driver welfare and competitive fares, Mana Yatri is poised to become a significant force in Hyderabad's mobility sector.

Mana Yatri's entry into the market marks a significant milestone in the evolution of urban transportation in Hyderabad. By prioritizing the needs of drivers and passengers alike, the app not only promises to enhance the city's mobility landscape but also sets a precedent for how technology can be leveraged to create sustainable social impact. With strong community and government support, Mana Yatri's journey has just begun, and its success could inspire similar initiatives in cities across India and beyond.