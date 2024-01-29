Man Infraconstruction Share Prices Soar with Announcement of Luxury Project 'Aaradhya OnePark'

Shares of Man Infraconstruction, a prominent real estate developer in India, soared to a new peak on Monday, witnessing a robust 7.28% surge from its previous close on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The spike in share prices is primarily linked to the company's announcement of 'Aaradhya OnePark', a luxury residential project located in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai.

Project Aaradhya OnePark: A New Feather in Man Infraconstruction's Cap

'Aaradhya OnePark' is a high-end residential project that promises to add a new dimension to Mumbai's luxury real estate market. Spread across a saleable carpet area of 4 lakh square feet, the project has secured all required approvals, including the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD), Commencement Certificate (CC), clearances from Aviation Authorities, and the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) registration certificate.

Construction on Schedule as Man Infraconstruction Eyes Greater Heights

Manan P. Shah, the Managing Director of Man Infraconstruction, expressed his satisfaction over the swift approval process and confirmed that construction has begun as per the planned schedule. He emphasized that 'Aaradhya OnePark' is a significant step towards the company's ambition to establish itself as a leading luxury real estate developer in Mumbai.

Project Aaradhya OnePark: A Potential Revenue Generator

Man Infraconstruction is optimistic about 'Aaradhya OnePark' and expects it to generate a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore over the next four years. The project's announcement has already created a buzz in the market, leading to a significant boost in the company's share prices.