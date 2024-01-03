Man Arrested in Ludhiana for Selling Banned Plastic Kite String

In a significant move against environmentally harmful practices, the Salem Tabri police in Ludhiana arrested a man named Jai Kishan for selling banned plastic kite string. The arrest was made based on a tip-off, highlighting the police’s prompt response towards enforcing laws against such practices.

Unlawful Trade Arrest

The arrested individual, Jai Kishan, was found in possession of 75 spools of the prohibited string. The operation that led to his capture involved Assistant Sub-inspector of Police, Jinder Lal, indicating the seriousness with which the authorities are treating these offenses.

Charges Under the Indian Penal Code

The police have filed a case against Jai Kishan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include Section 188, which pertains to disobedience to orders of a public servant, and Section 336 which relates to acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others. These charges reflect the potential dangers posed by the use of banned kite strings.

Recognizing Environmental Hazards

Moreover, Jai Kishan is being charged under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act. This section recognizes the environmental hazards of the plastic kite string. The arrest and subsequent charges reinforce the ongoing efforts to enforce laws against environmentally harmful practices.