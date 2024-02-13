Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' to Thrill Audiences with Its Blend of Tradition and Suspense

The much-anticipated thriller 'Bramayugam,' starring the legendary Mammootty, is set to captivate audiences worldwide on February 15th. However, in a surprising turn of events, the movie will first hit the screens exclusively in Malayalam, driven by popular demand from the film's ardent fans.

A Blend of Tradition and Thrill

Directed by the talented Rahul Sadasivan, 'Bramayugam' takes us back to Kerala during the maya/tantra era. The story revolves around a courtly singer who finds himself entangled in a web of mystery within an enigmatic mansion. With its unique blend of tradition and thrill, the film promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

A Monochromatic Masterpiece

What sets 'Bramayugam' apart is its choice to be filmed entirely in black and white. This artistic decision adds a layer of nostalgia and intensity, further enhancing the movie's eerie atmosphere. The film's trailer, launched in Abu Dhabi, offers a glimpse into this mesmerizing world of shadows and suspense.

A Stellar Team Behind the Scenes

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under the banner of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, 'Bramayugam' boasts a team of industry veterans. T D Ramakrishnan pens the dialogues, while Shehnad Jalal lends his expertise as the cinematographer. The music score, composed by Christo Xavier, is sure to be a highlight of the film.

A Call to Keep an Open Mind

At the trailer launch event, Mammootty urged fans to watch 'Bramayugam' with an open mind and avoid jumping to conclusions about the story. This request only adds to the intrigue surrounding the film, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Despite initial plans for a multilingual release, the Telugu version of 'Bramayugam' will likely debut directly on OTT platforms. However, the creators remain confident that the film's appeal transcends language barriers.

With Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in pivotal roles, 'Bramayugam' is all set to unravel a tale of mystery and suspense. As we count down the days to its release, one thing is clear - this thriller is not to be missed.

Note: This article was written on February 13, 2024.