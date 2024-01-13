en English
Mambakkam – Medavakkam Road Junction in Dire Need of Overhaul

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Mambakkam – Medavakkam Road Junction in Dire Need of Overhaul

The junction at Mambakkam – Medavakkam Road, a critical intersection connecting Babu Nagar Third Main Road and Annai Kasturba Gandhi Street, is now a nightmare for commuters. The road resembles a lunar landscape with crater-like formations, a result of constant heavy traffic and inept repair measures. The situation worsened after traffic was diverted from Perumbakkam Main Road towards Tambaram Velachery Main Road via Radha Nagar Fourth Main Road and Sowmya Nagar First Street.

Temporary Fixes Fall Short

Efforts to repair the deteriorating road have manifested in temporary fixes, often comprising cement-gravel. However, these solutions have proven to be pitifully inadequate and fleeting, especially when faced with inclement weather conditions. The recent heavy rains, which occurred on January 7 and 8, have further exposed the dire state of the road.

Pressing Need for Permanent Solutions

The patchwork on the road is far from satisfactory, leading to calls from regular commuters and local residents for a complete overhaul and relaying of the road surface. The demand is for a permanent solution to the issue, not just another band-aid fix.

The Impact of Weather and Traffic

Meanwhile, in Wright County, Highway Maintenance Superintendent Nate Helgeson warns of the challenges posed by an upcoming storm, with forecasts predicting snowfall of one to two inches. The wind, expected to be sustained at 15 to 20 miles per hour, is the primary concern. With the cold temperatures rendering chemical road treatments ineffective, plows will focus on scraping road surfaces to clear accumulating or drifting snow.

Concerns Over Proposed Commercial Road Vehicle Regulations

In related news, a joint study by CER, ERFA, UIC, UIP, and UIRR, conducted by consultants d-fine GmbH, raises significant concerns over the European Commission’s proposal to amend the Directive governing the Weights and Dimensions of commercial road vehicles (96/53). The proposed changes could have severe socio-economic and sustainability implications, particularly due to the anticipated widespread use of EMS trucks. Such usage could potentially triple external costs and significantly reduce operating costs per tonne-kilometre or per m3-kilometre by up to 25%. This would outperform door-to-door combined transport, despite its smaller carbon footprint and better energy efficiency.

India Transportation
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

