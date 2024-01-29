Malwa Media Fest: A Confluence of Media, Literature, and Culture

The Malwa Media Fest, a vibrant two-day event, was recently held in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh with a focus on literature, media, content, digital journalism, and social media.

The festival served as an interactive platform for students from tribal and government schools, allowing them to engage in enlightening discussions with veteran experts from various fields.

Experts Share Insights and Perspectives

Distinguished guests included the poet Aalok Shrivastav, former Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Sanjay Dwivedi, and journalist Prakhar Shrivastav.

Together, they delved into a range of topics such as the need for the correction of historical narratives, the global relevance of India's cultural ideas, the impact of digital media on India's image, and the significant role that writers play in society.

A Showcase of Cultural Elements

The festival did not limit itself to discussions and debates. It also became a lively platform to showcase cultural elements. One of the highlights of the event was the performances by Manganiyar singers, who enthralled the audience with their unique musical style.

Educationists and students alike lauded the event for providing a unique and enriching learning experience. They emphasized how the festival aligns with modern educational needs and the new Education Policy.

The Saksham Sanchar Foundation, the organization behind the event, aims to spread media education across India and highlight local stories on a global scale, aligning perfectly with the objectives of the fest.