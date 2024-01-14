en English
India

Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Withdrawal of Indian Troops

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Withdrawal of Indian Troops

In a significant development, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has set a March 15 deadline for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the island nation. The president’s directive was confirmed by his public policy secretary, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, marking a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the Maldives and India.

A Shift in Foreign Policy

This move by President Muizzu signals a potential shift in the Maldives’ foreign policy or its strategic defense considerations. The presence of Indian troops, currently numbering 88, has long been a contentious issue. The reasons for their deployment and the duration of their stay have not been disclosed, adding to the prevailing uncertainty. The decision to set a deadline indicates the Maldivian president’s determination to assert his country’s independence and sovereignty.

Regional Implications

The directive could have implications for regional security and the geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean region. The Maldives’ strategic location makes it a player of significance in regional politics, with its close ties to both India and China. This move could influence the balance of power in the region, particularly if the Maldives aligns more closely with Beijing, as suggested by recent diplomatic interactions. Negotiations between the Maldives and India are ongoing, with the outcome likely to affect the countries’ bilateral relations and possibly involve international diplomatic efforts to resolve any emerging disputes.

Domestic Factors

President Muizzu’s decision comes after his ‘India Out’ campaign, which sought to remove foreign military presence from the Maldives. The campaign received a strong mandate from the Maldivian people, reflecting a domestic perspective on the issue. The Maldivian president’s opposition to his predecessor’s ‘India First’ policy and recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where support for the Maldives’ sovereignty was pledged, offer further context for this development. The row between social media users of both nations has also contributed to the escalating tension.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

