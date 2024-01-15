en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal, Signaling Shift in Diplomatic Relations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal, Signaling Shift in Diplomatic Relations

In a significant move that could redefine regional geopolitics, Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, has officially requested the Indian government to withdraw all its troops currently stationed in the Maldives by March 15. The decision, announced after a high-level core group meeting between the two countries, indicates a major shift in the Maldives’ foreign military policies and its relationship with India.

Deadline Set Amidst Rising Tensions

The request for troop withdrawal comes after nearly two months of diplomatic negotiations and amidst escalating tensions between the two nations. There are currently 88 military personnel from India deployed in the Maldives, and their presence has been a contentious issue, stirring debates about military cooperation and national sovereignty.

Asserting Autonomy and Shifting Alliances

This directive from President Muizzu follows his recent return from China, where he inked several deals that signal a shift in the Maldives’ allegiance. The Maldivian government is also actively trying to reduce its dependency on India, not just in matters of defense, but also in healthcare, medicine, and even staple food supplies like rice, sugar, and flour. The President has expressed interest in seeking support from other nations, including the United Arab Emirates.

Implications for Regional Security and Diplomacy

The decision and its ensuing diplomatic row have inevitably caught the attention of international observers, largely due to the potential implications for regional security and diplomatic ties in the Indian Ocean region. The Maldives’ move to assert its autonomy and re-evaluate its foreign military agreements could influence geopolitical dynamics, especially in its relationships with India and China.

In conclusion, the Maldivian government’s decision to set a deadline for the withdrawal of Indian troops is a significant development that underscores the nation’s intent to assert its autonomy. As the March 15 deadline approaches, the diplomatic negotiations and their outcomes will undoubtedly be closely watched by the international community, potentially impacting the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

0
India International Relations Military
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Jeet Gannguli Remembers Ustad Rashid Khan: A Profound Impact and a Lasting Legacy
On January 9, the world mourned the loss of a distinguished figure in Hindustani classical music, Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away at the age of 55 in Kolkata. Remembering him, Jeet Gannguli, a renowned music director for Hindi and Bengali films, opened up about the profound impact Khan had on him. The First Meeting
Jeet Gannguli Remembers Ustad Rashid Khan: A Profound Impact and a Lasting Legacy
India Celebrates 75th Ram Prakatya Utsav Amidst PM Modi's Upcoming Visits
7 mins ago
India Celebrates 75th Ram Prakatya Utsav Amidst PM Modi's Upcoming Visits
Union Budget 2024: The Pulse of India's Business Leaders
8 mins ago
Union Budget 2024: The Pulse of India's Business Leaders
India's Female Commandos: Holding the Line in Maoist Territory
2 mins ago
India's Female Commandos: Holding the Line in Maoist Territory
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 mins ago
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
India and Maldives Agree to Expedite Military Personnel Withdrawal
6 mins ago
India and Maldives Agree to Expedite Military Personnel Withdrawal
Latest Headlines
World News
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
51 seconds
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
54 seconds
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan
1 min
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
2 mins
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
2 mins
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
2 mins
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
2 mins
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket
3 mins
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket
2024 Australian Open: Thrilling Victories, Potential Upsets, and Tiley's Defense of Schedule
3 mins
2024 Australian Open: Thrilling Victories, Potential Upsets, and Tiley's Defense of Schedule
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
9 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app