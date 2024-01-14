en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maldivian President Seeks Indian Military Withdrawal: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Maldivian President Seeks Indian Military Withdrawal: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

In a notable development, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has urged India to withdraw its military presence from the nation by March 15. This decision underscores a potential realignment in the Maldives’ foreign policy and strategic alliances, given the traditionally close ties between the two nations, especially in military cooperation.

Shifting Tides in the Indian Ocean

Following a series of derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, relations between India and the Maldives have been strained. This tension has culminated in President Muizzu’s call for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives. In response, both countries have established a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal, with initial meetings already taking place.

A Fine Balance: India and China

Despite its geographic size, the Maldives holds a pivotal role in regional politics due to its positioning in strategic maritime passages. This makes the country a key gatekeeper in the Indian Ocean. President Muizzu’s ‘India Out’ campaign promise and his recent request for troop withdrawal may be a manifestation of the Maldives’ attempt to delicately balance its relationships with both India and China. China, as the Maldives’ largest external creditor and a nation with significant economic interests in the island country, could be a decisive factor in this changing dynamic.

The Implications of a New Strategic Alignment

President Muizzu’s recent visit to China, where he inked multiple deals, signals a potential pivot towards Beijing. In addition, the Maldivian leader’s plans to reduce reliance on India for healthcare and medicine and to seek support from other nations, such as the United Arab Emirates, might indicate a diversification of foreign alliances. With nearly 100 Indian troops currently stationed in the Maldives, this proposed withdrawal could have far-reaching implications for regional security and Maldivian-Indian relations.

0
India International Relations Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
5 mins ago
Government Pledges INR 350 Crore to Boost Forest and Water Tourism in Vidarbha
On January 14, 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a landmark initiative designed to bolster tourism in the Vidarbha region. A staggering budget of INR 350 crore has been allocated for this plan, specifically targeting the enhancement of forest and water tourism sectors. This strategic investment aims to stimulate the region’s economy, foster
Government Pledges INR 350 Crore to Boost Forest and Water Tourism in Vidarbha
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal: A Shift in Diplomatic Dynamics
9 mins ago
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal: A Shift in Diplomatic Dynamics
IT Stocks to Propel Nifty Index towards Landmark 22,000 Points: Market Forecast
13 mins ago
IT Stocks to Propel Nifty Index towards Landmark 22,000 Points: Market Forecast
Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Call Center Duping US Nationals
6 mins ago
Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Call Center Duping US Nationals
'Battle Cry' Sheds Light on India's Drone Development Challenges
8 mins ago
'Battle Cry' Sheds Light on India's Drone Development Challenges
AI in Creative Arts: A New Canvas for Expression
9 mins ago
AI in Creative Arts: A New Canvas for Expression
Latest Headlines
World News
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
2 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
4 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
5 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
8 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
10 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
10 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
12 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
13 mins
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
16 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app