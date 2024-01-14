Maldivian President Seeks Indian Military Withdrawal: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

In a notable development, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has urged India to withdraw its military presence from the nation by March 15. This decision underscores a potential realignment in the Maldives’ foreign policy and strategic alliances, given the traditionally close ties between the two nations, especially in military cooperation.

Shifting Tides in the Indian Ocean

Following a series of derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, relations between India and the Maldives have been strained. This tension has culminated in President Muizzu’s call for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives. In response, both countries have established a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal, with initial meetings already taking place.

A Fine Balance: India and China

Despite its geographic size, the Maldives holds a pivotal role in regional politics due to its positioning in strategic maritime passages. This makes the country a key gatekeeper in the Indian Ocean. President Muizzu’s ‘India Out’ campaign promise and his recent request for troop withdrawal may be a manifestation of the Maldives’ attempt to delicately balance its relationships with both India and China. China, as the Maldives’ largest external creditor and a nation with significant economic interests in the island country, could be a decisive factor in this changing dynamic.

The Implications of a New Strategic Alignment

President Muizzu’s recent visit to China, where he inked multiple deals, signals a potential pivot towards Beijing. In addition, the Maldivian leader’s plans to reduce reliance on India for healthcare and medicine and to seek support from other nations, such as the United Arab Emirates, might indicate a diversification of foreign alliances. With nearly 100 Indian troops currently stationed in the Maldives, this proposed withdrawal could have far-reaching implications for regional security and Maldivian-Indian relations.