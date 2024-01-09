en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maldivian Minister’s Tweet Ignites Diplomatic Row, Social Media Campaign

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Maldivian Minister’s Tweet Ignites Diplomatic Row, Social Media Campaign

A diplomatic row between India and the Maldives has escalated following a tweet by Maldivian Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid that has sparked a social media controversy. The tweet came in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, where he savored the beauty of the archipelago by snorkeling and shared pictures of his experience.

Minister Majid’s Tweet and its Implications

Minister Majid’s unexpected tweet suggested that India was strategically trying to shift the focus of tourism from the Maldives to Lakshadweep. This comment, seen by many as a veiled criticism, is particularly significant given the backdrop of strained relations between the two nations since the assumption of office by President Mohamed Muizzu, a pro-China leader, in November 2023. Known for his intentions to maintain geopolitical neutrality, President Muizzu has expressed plans to remove Indian troops from his country.

Responses to the Tweet

The Maldivian Foreign Ministry was quick to distance itself from the controversial tweet, stating that it was a personal opinion and did not reflect the views of the government. The Ministry stressed the importance of free expression, but cautioned against spreading negativity or damaging international relations. Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid added to the criticism, condemning the derogatory remarks by two deputy ministers towards PM Modi. Shahid called for their reprimand and highlighted the historically strong ties between India and the Maldives.

Impact on Tourism and Bilateral Relations

The controversy has spawned a social media campaign, encouraging people to boycott the Maldives and instead visit Lakshadweep. Some users have publicly canceled their trips to the Maldives, amplifying the impact of the controversy. The bilateral relationship between India and the Maldives, especially in defense and security, has been improving under the leadership of Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih. PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, which included the inauguration and foundation-laying of projects worth Rs 1,150 crore, is seen as an affirmation of this trend.

0
India International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
Royal Enfield, a renowned motorcycle manufacturer, has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu. The agreement, a strategic move to boost the company’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its operational footprint within the state, was signed during the Global Investors Meet 2024 in Chennai. A Strategic Move for Manufacturing Capabilities
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
Inside Mumbai's Elite: A Review of 'Streets of Gold: Mumbai'
7 mins ago
Inside Mumbai's Elite: A Review of 'Streets of Gold: Mumbai'
Murder Investigation Underway After Grisly Discovery on Railway Track
8 mins ago
Murder Investigation Underway After Grisly Discovery on Railway Track
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
2 mins ago
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Indian Government Mulls 15%-20% Capex Hike in Upcoming Interim Budget
3 mins ago
Indian Government Mulls 15%-20% Capex Hike in Upcoming Interim Budget
GIM 2024: Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 6.64 Lakh Crore Investments
4 mins ago
GIM 2024: Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 6.64 Lakh Crore Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
53 seconds
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
54 seconds
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
1 min
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
2 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
3 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
3 mins
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
4 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
6 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
9 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
13 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app