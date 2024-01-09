Maldivian Minister’s Tweet Ignites Diplomatic Row, Social Media Campaign

A diplomatic row between India and the Maldives has escalated following a tweet by Maldivian Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid that has sparked a social media controversy. The tweet came in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, where he savored the beauty of the archipelago by snorkeling and shared pictures of his experience.

Minister Majid’s Tweet and its Implications

Minister Majid’s unexpected tweet suggested that India was strategically trying to shift the focus of tourism from the Maldives to Lakshadweep. This comment, seen by many as a veiled criticism, is particularly significant given the backdrop of strained relations between the two nations since the assumption of office by President Mohamed Muizzu, a pro-China leader, in November 2023. Known for his intentions to maintain geopolitical neutrality, President Muizzu has expressed plans to remove Indian troops from his country.

Responses to the Tweet

The Maldivian Foreign Ministry was quick to distance itself from the controversial tweet, stating that it was a personal opinion and did not reflect the views of the government. The Ministry stressed the importance of free expression, but cautioned against spreading negativity or damaging international relations. Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid added to the criticism, condemning the derogatory remarks by two deputy ministers towards PM Modi. Shahid called for their reprimand and highlighted the historically strong ties between India and the Maldives.

Impact on Tourism and Bilateral Relations

The controversy has spawned a social media campaign, encouraging people to boycott the Maldives and instead visit Lakshadweep. Some users have publicly canceled their trips to the Maldives, amplifying the impact of the controversy. The bilateral relationship between India and the Maldives, especially in defense and security, has been improving under the leadership of Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih. PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, which included the inauguration and foundation-laying of projects worth Rs 1,150 crore, is seen as an affirmation of this trend.