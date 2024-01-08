en English
Maldivian High Commissioner’s Brief Encounter at Delhi’s MEA Raises Questions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Maldivian High Commissioner’s Brief Encounter at Delhi’s MEA Raises Questions

The Maldivian High Commissioner to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb, made a fleeting visit to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi’s South Block. The brevity of the encounter, lasting just five minutes, caught the attention of observers and sparked speculation. The High Commissioner’s swift departure was reminiscent of the Canadian envoy’s conduct during a previous engagement, raising questions about the nature of the meeting.

Unusually Short Diplomatic Encounter

High-level diplomatic meetings are typically characterized by long durations and detailed discussions. However, in this case, Shaheeb’s arrival at the MEA at 09:35 and subsequent exit at 09:40 suggest an unusually curt meeting. The reasons behind this abrupt interaction remain undisclosed, leaving room for conjecture. Was it a perfunctory meeting, or were the discussions so concise and pointed that it necessitated a mere five minutes?

Context of the Meeting

The meeting took place against the backdrop of a row over disparaging remarks made by Maldives’ ministers about PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep. This incident had sparked outrage, leading to calls for a boycott and the suspension of three Maldivian ministers. Amidst this controversy, Shaheeb’s hasty visit to the MEA hints at the tension surrounding the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Official Stand of the Maldivian Government

Despite the controversy, the Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs, Moosa Zameer, emphasized that the derogatory remarks do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with its partners, especially its neighbours. The nation distanced itself from the offensive comments, attempting to salvage its relationship with India.

India International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

