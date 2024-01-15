en English
India

Maldives Urges India to Withdraw Troops by March 15, Straining Relations Further

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Maldives Urges India to Withdraw Troops by March 15, Straining Relations Further

The Maldives Government has demanded India to recall its troops stationed in the island nation by March 15, 2024. This request, coming from President Mohamed Muizzu, is a clear indication of the changing dynamics in bilateral relations between the two nations. The move has the potential to significantly alter the geopolitical balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.

Regional Diplomacy Takes a New Turn

The political landscape of the Maldives saw a significant shift when President Mohamed Muizzu was elected on a promise to terminate the ‘India first’ policy. Fulfilling his electoral pledge, Muizzu is making strides to curtail New Delhi’s influence in the region. As per the latest reports, approximately 80 Indian soldiers are currently stationed in the Maldives to aid military equipment provided by India and to assist in humanitarian efforts.

India-Maldives Talks: A Mixed Response

During a meeting with Indian officials, the Maldivian delegation, headed by Policy Director Ahmed Nazim, officially proposed the troop withdrawal. Responding to the situation, India’s foreign ministry confirmed discussions on bilateral cooperation but refrained from addressing the soldier departure issue directly. Instead, the ministry underscored the conversation on potential solutions to continue Indian aviation services that offer humanitarian and medical evacuation assistance to the Maldivian people.

Shifting Alliances: The China Factor

The tension in regional diplomacy is heightened by the Maldives’ strengthening ties with China, manifested by the recent establishment of a ‘comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership’ with Beijing. The Maldives’ financial indebtedness to China, a shocking $1.37 billion or approximately 20% of the Maldives’ public debt, adds a new dimension to the geopolitical equation. This move by the Maldives could substantially impact the strategic balance of power in the Indian Ocean.

India International Relations Maldives
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

