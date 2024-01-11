en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Maldives Tourism Faces Potential Downturn Amid India Boycott

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Maldives Tourism Faces Potential Downturn Amid India Boycott

The once bustling archipelago of the Maldives, a tropical paradise that thrived on the influx of Indian tourists, now stands on the brink of an economic downturn. The reason? A burgeoning boycott movement from India, triggered by a diplomatic row that has spilled into the tourism sector. The boycott has led to a significant drop in airfare and holiday package prices from India to Male, the capital of the Maldives. With the boycott gaining momentum, it poses a looming threat to the Maldivian tourism industry, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy.

The Boycott and its Economic Repercussions

The boycott movement took root after derogatory remarks were made by Maldivian officials about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy has led to a surge in Indians favoring domestic destinations like Lakshadweep over the Maldives. In an act of solidarity with India, travel sites, including one of the largest Indian ticket-booking sites, EaseMyTrip, have suspended flight bookings to the Maldives. This has escalated the scenario, pushing the Maldives tourism industry into a state of concern.

Concerns Beyond the Tourism Industry

It’s not just the tourism industry that’s feeling the heat. The boycott could potentially affect the substantial number of Indians working in the Maldives and the diplomatic relations between the two nations. Amid this turbulence, the Maldivian president has embarked on a state visit to Beijing, seeking to increase tourism from China, potentially as a buffer against the declining Indian tourist influx.

Efforts to Mitigate the Impact

In response to the declining demand, Maldivian tour operators have initiated outreach efforts towards their counterparts in India. The objective is to mitigate any potential negative effects on the Maldivian tourism sector. The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators has urged the CEO of EaseMyTrip to re-commence bookings, emphasizing the potential adverse impact on the tourism sector, which employs around 44,000 Maldivians. Furthermore, the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry has condemned the derogatory comments and emphasized the importance of the relationship between the Maldives and India. As the boycott continues to trend on social media, the tourism stakeholders are keen on averting a larger crisis and ensuring the sustainability of tourism between the two nations.

0
Economy India Maldives Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
14 mins ago
Somaliland Takes Bold Leap in Tech Development with 5G Launch
In the heart of the Horn of Africa, the autonomous region of Somaliland, known for its enduring quest for international recognition, has now reached a historic technological milestone. In collaboration with Telesom, a local telecommunications giant, 5G technology has been launched in the capital city, Hargeisa, and 12 other urban centers. This achievement is particularly
Somaliland Takes Bold Leap in Tech Development with 5G Launch
Egypt's Prime Minister Tours Industrial Projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone
1 hour ago
Egypt's Prime Minister Tours Industrial Projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Economic Challenges in Texas: A Tale of Prosperity and Poverty
2 hours ago
Economic Challenges in Texas: A Tale of Prosperity and Poverty
Maldives Forecasts Significant Surge in Chinese Tourism by 2024
19 mins ago
Maldives Forecasts Significant Surge in Chinese Tourism by 2024
Madison County Embarks on a Broadband Revolution with $13.7M Grant
1 hour ago
Madison County Embarks on a Broadband Revolution with $13.7M Grant
MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024
1 hour ago
MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
3 mins
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
6 mins
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
9 mins
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
11 mins
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
11 mins
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
12 mins
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
12 mins
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments
12 mins
The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
16 mins
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app