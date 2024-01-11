Maldives Tourism Faces Potential Downturn Amid India Boycott

The once bustling archipelago of the Maldives, a tropical paradise that thrived on the influx of Indian tourists, now stands on the brink of an economic downturn. The reason? A burgeoning boycott movement from India, triggered by a diplomatic row that has spilled into the tourism sector. The boycott has led to a significant drop in airfare and holiday package prices from India to Male, the capital of the Maldives. With the boycott gaining momentum, it poses a looming threat to the Maldivian tourism industry, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy.

The Boycott and its Economic Repercussions

The boycott movement took root after derogatory remarks were made by Maldivian officials about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy has led to a surge in Indians favoring domestic destinations like Lakshadweep over the Maldives. In an act of solidarity with India, travel sites, including one of the largest Indian ticket-booking sites, EaseMyTrip, have suspended flight bookings to the Maldives. This has escalated the scenario, pushing the Maldives tourism industry into a state of concern.

Concerns Beyond the Tourism Industry

It’s not just the tourism industry that’s feeling the heat. The boycott could potentially affect the substantial number of Indians working in the Maldives and the diplomatic relations between the two nations. Amid this turbulence, the Maldivian president has embarked on a state visit to Beijing, seeking to increase tourism from China, potentially as a buffer against the declining Indian tourist influx.

Efforts to Mitigate the Impact

In response to the declining demand, Maldivian tour operators have initiated outreach efforts towards their counterparts in India. The objective is to mitigate any potential negative effects on the Maldivian tourism sector. The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators has urged the CEO of EaseMyTrip to re-commence bookings, emphasizing the potential adverse impact on the tourism sector, which employs around 44,000 Maldivians. Furthermore, the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry has condemned the derogatory comments and emphasized the importance of the relationship between the Maldives and India. As the boycott continues to trend on social media, the tourism stakeholders are keen on averting a larger crisis and ensuring the sustainability of tourism between the two nations.