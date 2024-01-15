Maldives Sets Deadline for Withdrawal of Indian Troops, Signaling Shift in Foreign Policy

In a significant political move, the Maldives government has set a deadline for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in its territory. This development, an indicator of a potential shift in the Maldives’ foreign policy, could have far-reaching implications for regional security and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.

Breaking Diplomatic Convention

President Mohamed Muizzu, who won the election last year on a pledge to end the Maldives’ ‘India first’ policy, has called for India to withdraw its troops by March 15, 2024. The presence of Indian soldiers in the Maldives, a contingent of around 80, is of strategic importance for India. They provide support for military equipment given to the Maldives by New Delhi and assist in humanitarian activities in the region. However, the demand for their withdrawal has further strained ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

India-Maldives: A Tense Relationship

The request for troop withdrawal comes amid growing strain in ties between the two countries. The tension escalated after some Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite the strained relations, the Indian government has remained silent on the issue of troop withdrawal. Veteran Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood mentioned that President Muizzu is being deliberately provocative, but there is little to be gained by India engaging in tit-for-tat rhetoric.

China’s Role in the Equation

The Maldives’ directive coincides with President Muizzu’s first state visit to Beijing and the upgrading of relations between China and the Maldives. President Muizzu has pledged to cultivate ‘strong ties’ with China, thereby reducing dependence on India in key sectors such as healthcare and food security. He has denied seeking to replace Indian troops with Chinese forces.

While the Maldivian Democratic Party, viewed as more pro-Indian, recently won a local election, the future of India-Maldives relations remains uncertain. As the deadline approaches, the international community will be closely watching the unfolding geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean region.