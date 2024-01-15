en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maldives Sets Deadline for Withdrawal of Indian Troops, Signaling Shift in Foreign Policy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Maldives Sets Deadline for Withdrawal of Indian Troops, Signaling Shift in Foreign Policy

In a significant political move, the Maldives government has set a deadline for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in its territory. This development, an indicator of a potential shift in the Maldives’ foreign policy, could have far-reaching implications for regional security and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.

Breaking Diplomatic Convention

President Mohamed Muizzu, who won the election last year on a pledge to end the Maldives’ ‘India first’ policy, has called for India to withdraw its troops by March 15, 2024. The presence of Indian soldiers in the Maldives, a contingent of around 80, is of strategic importance for India. They provide support for military equipment given to the Maldives by New Delhi and assist in humanitarian activities in the region. However, the demand for their withdrawal has further strained ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

India-Maldives: A Tense Relationship

The request for troop withdrawal comes amid growing strain in ties between the two countries. The tension escalated after some Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite the strained relations, the Indian government has remained silent on the issue of troop withdrawal. Veteran Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood mentioned that President Muizzu is being deliberately provocative, but there is little to be gained by India engaging in tit-for-tat rhetoric.

China’s Role in the Equation

The Maldives’ directive coincides with President Muizzu’s first state visit to Beijing and the upgrading of relations between China and the Maldives. President Muizzu has pledged to cultivate ‘strong ties’ with China, thereby reducing dependence on India in key sectors such as healthcare and food security. He has denied seeking to replace Indian troops with Chinese forces.

While the Maldivian Democratic Party, viewed as more pro-Indian, recently won a local election, the future of India-Maldives relations remains uncertain. As the deadline approaches, the international community will be closely watching the unfolding geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean region.

0
India International Relations Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Adani Group Embarks on a Monumental Redevelopment of Mumbai's Dharavi
Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has embarked on a monumental journey to transform Mumbai’s Dharavi, the largest slum in India. The conglomerate’s initiative proposes to offer homes to eligible residents that are 17% larger than those provided in similar redevelopment projects. Reviving Dharavi The Adani Properties, a part of Adani Group, has formed
Adani Group Embarks on a Monumental Redevelopment of Mumbai's Dharavi
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
3 mins ago
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
3 mins ago
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
India's Snowless Winter Disrupts Tourism and Raises Climate Concerns
3 mins ago
India's Snowless Winter Disrupts Tourism and Raises Climate Concerns
Swiggy's CEO Sriharsha Majety Outlines Key Strategies for the Next Decade
3 mins ago
Swiggy's CEO Sriharsha Majety Outlines Key Strategies for the Next Decade
Chandigarh Witnesses Grand Kalash Yatra Ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
3 mins ago
Chandigarh Witnesses Grand Kalash Yatra Ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
Latest Headlines
World News
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
58 seconds
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
2 mins
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
Israeli Brothers' Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships
3 mins
Israeli Brothers' Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
3 mins
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
3 mins
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
3 mins
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
3 mins
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
3 mins
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
42 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
51 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
51 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app