Maldives Seeks Amicable Ties: President Muizzu's Strategic Shift Towards India Amid Debt Concerns

At long last, there is a silver lining in the dark clouds looming over India-Maldives relations since President Mohamed Muizzu was propelled to power in the island nation by his highly provocative India Out election campaign. While pro-China Muizzu's conciliatory remarks is no doubt music to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's ears, New Delhi should make full use of this golden opportunity to deliver a few stern messages to Male in our national interests without wasting any time.

Muizzu's Shocking About-face

Recently, Muizzu, who has so far been methodically courting Beijing to emerge as China's foremost ally in our neighbourhood, suddenly and uncharacteristically announced that India remains Maldives' closest ally, sought debt relief, and lavished praise on New Delhi as a generous aid and developmental partner. He specifically said that India has implemented the greatest number of projects in the island nation and declared that he wouldn't halt any ongoing projects, allaying fears in some quarters about his agenda of embarrassing India to please China.

India's Strategic Patience and Response

Tiny Maldives' rants made India, the resident power in the Indian Ocean Region, with the world's fourth largest army, squirm, but it wisely chose discretion over muscle flexing to cope with a series of grave provocations. So much so, that when Muizzu unilaterally announced a March 15 deadline to start withdrawing military personnel operating two India-gifted Dhruva helicopters and a Dornier aircraft, India pulled back the first batch of defence forces well before the deadline to demonstrate its respect and goodwill towards south Asia's smallest democracy, and is committed to removing all the 88 troops by May 10 to fully honour Muizzu's unrelenting demand.

Looking Ahead: Cooperation and Conditions

While the Modi government must no doubt respond positively and favourably to Muizzu's overtures, especially his passionate plea for debt relief through loan restructuring, as it would help Maldives balance its relations with India and China, it's high time New Delhi draws some red lines and warn Male that violating them would cost it dearly. Firstly, the five or six Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 drones that Maldives has just purchased for a whopping 37 million, ostensibly to meet its own defence requirements and to monitor its territorial waters and vast Exclusive Economic Zone, can easily map India's defence assets in Minicoy, and possibly in Kochi (Southern Naval Command and Shipyard) and Thiruvananthapuram (Southern Air Command), and even installations in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Maldivian drones can target airstrips in Agalega Island, developed jointly by Mauritius and India, and six other projects under Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) maritime initiative. Under no circumstances should Male place its newly acquired capabilities at Beijing's or Islamabad's disposal.