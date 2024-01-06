Maldives Requests India’s Military Withdrawal: A Shift Towards China

In a significant geopolitical shift, the Maldives has requested India to withdraw its military personnel and decided to suspend a hydrographic survey agreement, marking a closer alignment with China. This move by President Mohamed Muizzu comes amidst a backdrop of shifting regional dynamics and influences in the Indian Ocean Region.

Reassessing Agreements and Foreign Policy

President Muizzu has asked New Delhi to recall 77 Indian military personnel from the Maldives, stating that their presence, without parliamentary approval, contravenes the Maldivian Constitution. This decision is part of a broader plan to review over 100 bilateral agreements between the two nations. The Maldivian government also announced that it would not renew a hydrographic survey agreement, signed in 2019 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, which allowed India to conduct essential mapping of water depth and other features in Maldivian territorial waters.

India’s Role in Maldivian Defence

Despite the current request for withdrawal, India has a history of defence cooperation with the Maldives, including joint exercises and training opportunities for the Maldivian National Defence Force. Furthermore, India has supplied the Maldivian National Defence Force with two helicopters and an aircraft for emergency and disaster response operations. President Muizzu reiterated that defence cooperation could continue without a military presence, reflecting confidence in the strength of democratic values and ties between the two countries.

China’s Influence and Debt Diplomacy

President Muizzu’s recent visit to Beijing, ahead of New Delhi, indicates a potential shift in the Maldives’ foreign policy towards China. The Maldives currently owes China about $1.3 billion, making China its largest external creditor. This debt dynamic could be an influential factor in the Maldives’ realignment towards China, a move that has significant implications for regional geopolitics.