en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maldives Requests India’s Military Withdrawal: A Shift Towards China

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Maldives Requests India’s Military Withdrawal: A Shift Towards China

In a significant geopolitical shift, the Maldives has requested India to withdraw its military personnel and decided to suspend a hydrographic survey agreement, marking a closer alignment with China. This move by President Mohamed Muizzu comes amidst a backdrop of shifting regional dynamics and influences in the Indian Ocean Region.

Reassessing Agreements and Foreign Policy

President Muizzu has asked New Delhi to recall 77 Indian military personnel from the Maldives, stating that their presence, without parliamentary approval, contravenes the Maldivian Constitution. This decision is part of a broader plan to review over 100 bilateral agreements between the two nations. The Maldivian government also announced that it would not renew a hydrographic survey agreement, signed in 2019 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, which allowed India to conduct essential mapping of water depth and other features in Maldivian territorial waters.

India’s Role in Maldivian Defence

Despite the current request for withdrawal, India has a history of defence cooperation with the Maldives, including joint exercises and training opportunities for the Maldivian National Defence Force. Furthermore, India has supplied the Maldivian National Defence Force with two helicopters and an aircraft for emergency and disaster response operations. President Muizzu reiterated that defence cooperation could continue without a military presence, reflecting confidence in the strength of democratic values and ties between the two countries.

China’s Influence and Debt Diplomacy

President Muizzu’s recent visit to Beijing, ahead of New Delhi, indicates a potential shift in the Maldives’ foreign policy towards China. The Maldives currently owes China about $1.3 billion, making China its largest external creditor. This debt dynamic could be an influential factor in the Maldives’ realignment towards China, a move that has significant implications for regional geopolitics.

0
India Nepal Yemen
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
iPoonampandey Shifts Photoshoot from Maldives to Lakshadweep Amidst Controversy
In the face of current unrest between India and the Maldives, celebrated artist iPoonampandey has made the decision to cancel her forthcoming photoshoot in the Maldives, opting instead for the serene vistas of Lakshadweep. This unexpected pivot, announced today, comes amidst a firestorm of controversy fueled by derogatory comments made by Maldivian ministers against Indian
iPoonampandey Shifts Photoshoot from Maldives to Lakshadweep Amidst Controversy
Bharat Forge Eyes Rapid Growth in Defense Sector, Chairman Baba Kalyani Reveals
10 mins ago
Bharat Forge Eyes Rapid Growth in Defense Sector, Chairman Baba Kalyani Reveals
Indian Government Ponders 15-20% Capex Hike: A Potential Boost for Economic Growth
10 mins ago
Indian Government Ponders 15-20% Capex Hike: A Potential Boost for Economic Growth
Eicher Motors to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Boosting Manufacturing and Job Opportunities
2 mins ago
Eicher Motors to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Boosting Manufacturing and Job Opportunities
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
9 mins ago
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Supreme Court Overturns Remission for Bilkis Bano Case Convicts, Upholds Rule of Law
10 mins ago
Supreme Court Overturns Remission for Bilkis Bano Case Convicts, Upholds Rule of Law
Latest Headlines
World News
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
1 min
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
1 min
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
1 min
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
Understanding Thinning Eyebrows with Age: Causes and Solutions
2 mins
Understanding Thinning Eyebrows with Age: Causes and Solutions
Washington Commanders Part Ways with Coach Ron Rivera Amid Leadership Shake-Up
2 mins
Washington Commanders Part Ways with Coach Ron Rivera Amid Leadership Shake-Up
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
4 mins
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
5 mins
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
6 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
7 mins
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app