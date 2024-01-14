Maldives Formally Requests India to Withdraw Troops by Mid-March

The Maldivian government, under the leadership of President Mohamed Muizzu, has formally requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from its soil by March 15. This development comes nearly two months after the initial request, marking a significant step in the nation’s foreign and defense policy.

Maintaining Sovereignty

Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the Maldivian president’s office, confirmed the decision, emphasizing President Muizzu’s resolve to uphold national sovereignty. The policy entails that Indian military personnel, currently numbering 88, are not permitted to remain in the country. This decision stands as a testament to President Muizzu’s campaign promise to expel foreign military influence from the Maldives.

High-Level Core Group

To ensure the smooth execution of this policy, the Maldives and India established a high-level core group. This group, which includes Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, has already conducted its inaugural meeting to discuss and negotiate the terms of the troop removal. This move signifies the nation’s commitment to maintaining clear and transparent dialogue with India during this process.

Underlying Tensions

The decision follows a recent row between the two nations sparked by derogatory comments made by Maldivian deputy ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This incident, which led to the suspension of the ministers involved, has added to the diplomatic tension between the two nations. Amidst these events, President Muizzu has sought to align the Maldives closer to China and reduce dependency on India, indicating a potential foreign policy shift.