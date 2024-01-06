en English
Malayalam Cinema’s 2024 Outlook: Superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal in the Spotlight with Upcoming Releases

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
The Malayalam film industry is poised for yet another year of groundbreaking narratives and compelling performances, with 2024 promising a mix of star-studded blockbusters and unique, reality-based cinema. The two pillars of the industry, Mammootty and Mohanlal, continue to hold the reins of the box office, with their upcoming projects generating a whirlwind of anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Mohanlal’s Anticipated Turn in ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’

One of the most awaited films of the year, ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, features Mohanlal in a role that could mark a significant turn in his illustrious career. Scheduled for release on January 25, this action-packed period drama is already creating ripples in the industry.

Mammootty’s Foray into Horror with ‘Bramayugam’

Meanwhile, Mammootty is all set to intrigue audience with his upcoming horror thriller, ‘Bramayugam’. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film, slated for a February release, sees the superstar portraying a black magician, a departure from his usual repertoire.

Upcoming Films: A Blend of Genres

In addition to the superstar-led projects, a slew of other notable films are set to grace the silver screen. These include Chidambaram’s survival thriller set in Kodaikanal, Blessy’s adaptation of Benyamin’s novel into a 3D survival drama with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, and Tovino Thomas’s fantasy period drama, among others. Each of these films promises to bring fresh perspectives and narratives to Malayalam cinema, further bolstering the industry’s shift towards realistic and cross-linguistic films.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

