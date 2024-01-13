Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Revamped Store in Dwarka, New Delhi

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, an eminent name in the global jewellery industry, has inaugurated its newly revamped store in Dwarka, New Delhi, today, January 13, 2024. Situated in the bustling Vegas Mall, the store now boasts a grander span of 2404 square feet, offering an amplified shopping experience to its customers. The space is meticulously designed to showcase a broader range of Malabar’s distinguished sub-brands, including Mine Diamonds, Era Uncut Diamonds, Divine Heritage Jewellery, Ethnix Handcrafted Designs, Precia Gemstone Collections, and Viraaz Polki jewellery.

Revamped Store, Expanded Collection

The revamped store’s collections, an array of gold, diamond, precious gemstones, and platinum products, cater to a diverse customer base with distinct preferences. The offerings range from traditional, contemporary, lightweight, everyday to bridal wear, ensuring every customer finds a piece that resonates with their style.

Malabar’s Commitment to Fair Pricing and Transparency

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its transparency and fairness in pricing. Their Fair Price Promise includes a low making charge beginning at 4.9% and a One India One Gold Rate scheme that ensures uniform gold pricing across the country. Additionally, they offer 10 customer promises, including transparent pricing, lifetime maintenance, full value on gold resale, certified diamonds, buyback guarantee, complimentary insurance, responsible sourcing, and fair labour practices.

The Malabar Group and the Global Jewellery Industry

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a significant part of the Malabar Group, established in 1993 in Kerala. The group has an extensive retail network of over 335 stores globally and an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, placing it among the top global jewellery retailers.

The jewellery industry, particularly in India, has experienced substantial changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a noticeable increase in sales in the last festive season. Major players like Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Tanishq, and others have embraced digitalization, introducing online business models. With the Indian government’s initiatives and the growing demand for high-quality, branded gold and jewellery products, the industry is poised for significant growth.