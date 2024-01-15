MakeMyTrip Limited Set to Announce Q3 Fiscal 2024 Results; Live Webinar to Follow

MakeMyTrip Limited, a frontrunner in the online travel industry, has announced its plan to release the fiscal 2024 third quarter financial and operating results on January 23, 2024. In a break from tradition, the announcement will not be disseminated via newswires. Instead, it will be made available directly on the company’s Investor Relations website, underlining the company’s commitment to transparency and direct communication with stakeholders.

Live Webinar to Discuss Results

In a bid to provide more context and clarity, MakeMyTrip Limited will be hosting a live Zoom Webinar on the day of the announcement. The senior management team of the organization will be present at the webinar to discuss the results and answer questions. The webinar is slated to begin at 7:30 am EDT or 6:00 pm IST. Parties interested in gaining first-hand information about the company’s performance are asked to register in advance to receive the access details.

Recording and Replay of the Webinar

For those unable to attend the live webinar, the company has made provisions to record the session. The recorded version of the webinar will be uploaded to the Investor Relations website shortly after the live event concludes. This initiative ensures that stakeholders who missed the live event can still access the discussion and understand the company’s performance during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

MakeMyTrip’s Broad Spectrum of Services

MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of several prominent travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and redBus. The company’s vast offerings span a comprehensive range of travel-related services and products such as air ticketing, hotel bookings, holiday packages, rail and bus ticketing, car rentals, and assistance with travel insurance and visa processing. These services are made available via the company’s primary websites and mobile platforms, providing customers with easy access to major airlines, accommodations, and transportation services in India and internationally.