Business

MakeMyTrip Experiences Surge in Bookings, No Plans to List on Indian Stock Market

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:23 am EST
MakeMyTrip Experiences Surge in Bookings, No Plans to List on Indian Stock Market

In a recent interview, Rajesh Magow, the co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, gave an insight into the company’s thriving performance and future strategy. The company experienced a significant surge in bookings during the long Christmas weekend, signaling a resilient demand for travel this holiday season. This uptick is a mirror reflection of the broader trend in the travel industry as it bounces back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MakeMyTrip Sees Holiday Booking Surge

MakeMyTrip’s increase in bookings is not an isolated incident but a part of a larger trend. Travel agencies and online platforms have been noticing a boost in their numbers as more people feel comfortable traveling amidst the pandemic. The company’s surge in holiday bookings also got a boost from its deal with Yatra’s Travelguru, which has augmented its hotel and holiday booking practice, giving it an edge over its key rivals such as Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip.

(Read Also: Indian Financial Landscape: High-Risk Pursuits and Global Economic Insights)

Future Plans: No Immediate Stock Market Listing in India

Despite this positive momentum, Magow clarified that MakeMyTrip does not have immediate plans to list on the Indian stock market. The company is likely focusing on bolstering its market position and broadening its services before contemplating a public offering in India. Currently, MakeMyTrip is listed on NASDAQ and has positioned itself as a formidable player in the online travel space in India, providing a range of travel-related services including flight bookings, hotel reservations, and holiday packages.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Markets Surge to Record Highs Amid Bullish Sentiment)

Strengthening Market Position

While the company’s strong performance and increasing demand are encouraging, it’s clear that MakeMyTrip is not resting on its laurels. With its strategy of strengthening its market position and expanding its services, the company is poised to ride the wave of the travel industry’s recovery and continue its growth trajectory. In the competitive online travel market, MakeMyTrip’s strategic moves and robust performance showcase its resilience and adaptability in these changing times.

Business India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

